There was a time when David Brewerton, Joey Sanchez and Neil Weiner were both part of Sid Edwards’ football coaching staff at Redemptorist.
All four coaches moved on to other jobs. Redemptorist is gone, having closed in 2015. But in Week 9, the coaches have something in common yet again — the challenge of the chase for district titles.
Edwards’ Central team (7-1, 2-1) hosts Brewerton and ninth-ranked Zachary (5-2, 3-0) for a District 4-5A showdown. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s Sanchez and Weiner of The Dunham School look to move a closer to district titles with their teams.
“It should be an interesting night at the (wild)cat house next week,” Brewerton said, after learning the Edwards’ Wildcats lost 26-24 to Friday night.
Ditto that for Sanchez and Weiner St. Michael (5-3, 3-0) looks to wrap up at least a share of its first district title since 2003. The Warriors travel to Istrouma (2-6, 2-1) in District 7-4A. Seventh-ranked Dunham (7-1, 3-0) travels to Port Allen (4-4, 3-0) in District 8-2A.
Second-ranked Catholic High (8-0, 3-0) hosts Woodlawn (1-7, 0-3) at Memorial Stadium for a District 5-5A game that helps kick off the Week 9 schedule. It is one of three Thursday games.
Zachary takes a 16-game district winning streak into its Friday game with Central. Though the bonds among all four coaches are notable, the Brewerton-Edwards ties are unique. Edwards coached Brewerton as a sixth-grade basketball player at Our Lady of Mercy and as a football player at Catholic. Brewerton was then an assistant to Edwards at both Redemptorist and Jesuit.
“I have the greatest respect for David Brewerton and job he has done, as a coach and at Zachary” Central’s Edwards said. “I hear a lot of talk about their 18 new starters. But here is the thing — they are talented football team and I read that they have won 16 straight district games.
“They are the champion, until somebody beats them. We’re 7-1 and I’m as proud as I can be of my team. They were picked to finish last in district and they play with a chip on their shoulders. They have accepted every challenge, including this one.”
The two quarterbacks, Zachary’s Keilon Brown and Sam Kenerson of Central, were once youth baseball teammates. Brown has committed to play baseball and football at Memphis, while Kenerson is committed to play defensive back at South Alabama.
Could Kenerson match up against Brown and ZHS star receiver Chris Hilton? It is possible. Edwards said Kenerson rotated into Central’s defense to cover Walker’s Brian Thomas Jr. a few times in Week 8.
The possibilities for St. Michael’s Sanchez and Dunham’s Weiner are somewhat different. Neither opponent has a winning record, but in this case it does not matter.
Istrouma is in its first varsity season since the school reopened in 2017 and has won two of its last three. Port Allen, with its three-game winning streak in 8-2A, is one of the area’s hottest teams, according to Weiner.
“Istrouma has a lot to play for too,” Sanchez said. “They had a couple of close losses early and I think it did take them some time to adjust to playing on the varsity level. They have talent and size. If they beat us, they give themselves a chance to win district.”
Sanchez compares Istrouma’s sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss to former U-High Mike Hollins, now a freshman at Virginia. Moss scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and caught a 91-yard TD pass in Istrouma’s 14-12 loss to Plaquemine in Week 8.
Meanwhile, Dunham’s Weiner references the Tigers’ win over Port Allen last year when he addresses Week 9.
“The score was 40-0, but I never felt comfortable,” Weiner said. “Ever since coach (Don) Gibson has been there, Port Allen has been well coached and puts players in the right place. I thought they out-schemed us last year. We had an incredible player in Derrick Stingley, who did some special things for us.
“This year they’ve added Lamar Thomas (former White Castle head coach) to their defense. What they do fits their personnel. We’ll have our hands full.”