When Central started the football season 0-3, few people expected the Wildcats to be a contender in District 4-5A.
Now the Wildcats (4-3, 3-0) have won four straight and are set to host the league’s other unbeaten team, sixth-ranked Zachary (5-2, 3-0), the defending Class 5A champion.
It has been five months since the Central baseball team defeated the Broncos in the 5A quarterfinals on the way to their second straight LHSAA title. Though success in another sport never hurts, Central coach Sid Edwards said another time also was a factor for the Wildcats.
“This group worked extremely hard in the offseason and developed real chemistry. So when we lost those three games it was tough,” Edwards said. “There were some close games in there, and it was disheartening. The thing we had to sell them on was the seven months we spent preparing and as opposed to those three weeks. We have guys who would not let the season die.”
The momentum started to build with a win over Scotlandville in a 4-5A opener, Edwards said. A key win over then-ranked Live Oak also was part of the Central surge.
In addition to quarterback Sam Kenerson, running back Isaiah Rankins also has turned into a big-play threat. Edwards says the Wildcats enter the Zachary game with the proper parameters in focus.
“The kids all know each other and they have a healthy amount of respect for Zachary,” Edwards said. “We know who we are and we also know what Zachary is about.”
Castillo services set
The funeral service and visitation for Family Christian Academy coach David Castillo are scheduled Friday at Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Family Worship Center located off Bluebonnet Boulevard on World Ministry Avenue.
Visitation is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Castillo, 61, was a Baton Rouge native and a graduate of Episcopal and LSU. He died Saturday after a brief illness.
Castillo’s coaching career spanned nearly 40 years. He was the boys basketball coach at Barbe of Lake Charles for 18 years and then spent nine years coaching the boys and girls basketball teams locally at Bethany Christian. His 2004 boys team was the Class B runner-up.
At FCA, Castillo served in a variety of roles, including head boys basketball and head baseball coach. Castillo was an assistant basketball coach this fall.
Same day, different site
The District 6-4A game between Plaquemine and St. Michael is still a go for Thursday night. The original schedule from the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association schedule listed the site of Memorial Stadium.
However, St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said the game will be played at the other BREC stadium, Olympia.
Cross country polls
St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High continues to hold down the No. 1 rankings in the most recent Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association’s composite cross country polls.
The Bears and Redstickers received all 10 first-place votes in the polls that featured teams from all classifications. Both teams also are the defending Class 5A champions.
Class 2A Episcopal is rated fourth in the boys poll, while St. Michael holds down the No. 6 spot in the girls poll. The area’s next scheduled meet is the Metro meet Oct. 27 at Highland Road Park.
Looming LHSAA deadlines
Important work on the weekend? That may be the case for some LHSAA coaches this weekend. Saturday is the last date volleyball and football schools can add games that will count in the LHSAA’s power ratings.
Also, basketball coaches/officials have until Sunday to take the online basketball rules clinic.