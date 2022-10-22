The Capital City Swim League regular season ended the same way it began six weeks ago — with traditional powers Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy winning team titles.
Because the CCSL Championships are less than one week away and the Ochsner/LHSAA Swim meet looms in mid-November there was a little more than meets the eye going on at the meet held Saturday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“We started off a little slower than usual, but we ended up doing pretty well times wise,” SJA coach Ali Buchart said. “Today, we put people in certain events so we could see what we really have across the board.
“Overall, I think our breatstrokers did a very good job. Those girls dropped significant time, which is important. Now that we saw what our relays did today we can look at where we need to go moving forward.”
The point totals were strikingly similar. St. Joseph’s scored 595 points in the girls division, well ahead of University High at 331 at the six-team meet. Catholic tallied 605 points on the boys side, with U-High claiming another second place with 265.
“We had some questions answered for the city meet next week and there are still questions we need to figure out the answers for,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “It was a good meet. I was real happy with the 100 (yard) butterfly and 500 freestyle because we had some guys in there who had not done those events.
“We had Jackson DeJean back for the first time. He gives us more depth in the 50 free and the 100 free. That gives us the option to possibly move some guys to other events for next week. We'll need to look at that.”
The Redstickers won all but two girls events, while Catholic won 10 of the 11 boys events. A recent round of the flu sidelined some entrants, which left empty lanes in multiple races and led to officials’ combining some heats.
Anna Guidroz (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle) and Caroline Beck (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) were double winners for SJA.
Jackson DeJean recorded two top three finishes in his first meet of the season following offseason surgery. His older brother, William, was a double winner with first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.