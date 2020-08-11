When Gavin Soniat speaks, he shatters plenty of high school football stereotypes.
“I’ve always wanted to become a nuclear physicist,” Soniat said. “Or I could discover the next form of clean energy. The biomedical field is intriguing too. I think the possibilities out there are endless.”
At 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, Soniat is a big guy with huge dreams. But only one matters right now for the senior who anchors the East Ascension offensive line.
“No matter what happens, I won’t get a second senior season. I will do whatever it takes to have that. I just want people to give us that chance,” Soniat said. “I want to play football. And I want to show people I can help my team win.”
Soniat was thrilled when the LHSAA announced its plans to move forward with a late start to its football season on Oct. 8-10, provided that Louisiana advances into Phase 3 of its coronavirus pandemic reopening and beyond.
A week later, as colleges and conferences cancel their seasons, Soniat is concerned. EAHS football coach Darnell Lee and Spartan wrestling coach Pat Mahoney also feel it.
“Having seniors like Gavin is what makes this so tough,” Lee said. “He’s an attacker … very aggressive. I think he can play anywhere on the offensive line. He’s a bit undersized for what most colleges want, but he is so smart.
“We’ve moved him to center with the idea that college coaches will see him. The center usually makes the line calls. Gavin has always done that as a tackle. I want Gavin and all the guys like him to get a chance to show they can do.”
In the classroom, Soniat has excelled. His unweighted grade point average is a 4.0 and he already has scored above a 30 on the ACT, with a goal of reaching a 33. Soniat’s senior class scheduled is loaded with resume-building advance place tests. So far, his only scholarship offers, for wrestling and football, are from the same school, Division III Huntingdon College of Montgomery, Ala.
Injuries are the source of the angst Soniat and his coaches feel. A broken femur sidelined Soniat for most of his sophomore season. A knee injury and a staph infection limited him to five games his junior year.
Also as a junior, Soniat was the LHSAA’s Division I heavyweight wrestling runner-up to Catholic High’s Connor Finucane, who is now set to play football at Army. Days later, Soniat and the coaches learned that he competed with a broken hip.
“I’ve had Gavin on my club team since he was in third grade and he is a first-class kid from a great family,” Mahoney said. “And he is also one of the toughest kids I have ever had. He never gives up.
“To be honest with you, I’m not sure how he did what he did at state last year. He was wrestling against the biggest guys and did not have a full base because he was hurt. He beat a guy he had never beaten in the semifinals and nearly got Finucane.”
Soniat adds, “I had him (Finucane) on his back, but I could not hold him. I was so close to a pin. I learned something from that that I hope I can use this year.”
As he used ibuprofen, ice, hot baths and physical therapy to recover from the hip injury, Soniat set his sights on attending football camps at LSU, McNeese and Nicholls. Of course, all those camps were canceled by COVID-19 too.
Yes, Soniat likely will be in line to get academic scholarships. What Lee and Mahoney hope for are sports options that would allow Soniat the option to attend either a service academy or perhaps an Ivy League school.
For now, Soniat continues to hone his center skills, some of which he learned from his younger brother Owen, who is an EAHS freshman.
“My little brother has always been a center, but I never played the position before June,” Soniat said. “He showed me how to snap and I’ve gotten pretty good at it. We’re going to keep working as a team. We have goals for this season.
“Coach Lee talks a lot about taking EA to that next level in football. The best way to do that is to win a state title. I believe we can do it. I know other teams feel the same way. All I want is a chance to play.”