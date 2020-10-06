1, Moving Days
The rapid approach of Hurricane Delta forced schools across South Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, to move their games up from Friday. An unprecedented 11 games involving BR teams are Wednesday. Another 11 games were moved to a Thursday schedule that is larger than normal due to a shortage of officials.
2, Together again
The Broadmoor (0-1) at Northeast (1-0) set for Thursday also is a reunion of sorts for the two head coaches – NHS’ David Masterson and Broadmoor’s Cyril Crutchfield. Masterson coached Crutchfield, a defensive back and future NFL player, at Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
3, Back on the sidelines
Pope John Paul II head coach Charlie Cryer is a former LSU lineman who returns to Baton Rouge to face Episcopal Wednesday night. Cryer has also made a triumphant return to the sidelines this fall after undergoing liver transplant surgery a year ago, which forced him to miss games for the first time in his 31-year coaching career.
4, District openers
District 7-3A becomes the first local league to begin its 2020 season. Brusly (1-0) hosts third-ranked Madison Prep (1-0) to help open league play. Two other 7-3A games, West Feliciana at Baker and Mentorship Academy at Parkview Baptist, also are set for Thursday.