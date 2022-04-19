A patient approach at the plate and a gutsy pitching effort from Harris Waghalter proved to be a winning combination for Catholic High as it defeated Dutchtown 6-3 in a key District 5-5A contest on Tuesday.
The Bears took a 5-1 lead through three innings to chase Griffins starter Jace Bennett. It was plenty of cushion for Wagholter, who gave up seven hits but only one run through six innings.
The win lifts Catholic (27-5, 8-1) into a tie with Dutchtown (29-3, 8-1) at the top of the district standings, and snapped the Griffins' 18-game win streak.
“We know any time (Waghalter) has the ball, we like our chances,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said of the junior left-hander. “We embrace adversity when he’s on the mound because he’s at his best when he’s backed into a corner. It fed right into what he’s good at.”
Waghalter had to work with runners on base in each of the first five innings, but held up. He got a fly ball to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, and an inning-ending double play in the fourth after Dutchtown picked up a one-out single.
After needing 68 pitches to get through the four innings, Waghalter settled down. He relied on his breaking ball all game long.
“We watched film on them. We did our homework and we know they can hit a fastball,” Waghalter said. “I went out there and threw what they couldn’t hit. It paid off on our part.”
Catholic scored in the first inning when Ben Robichaux came in from third on a fielding error. The Bears added two more runs in the third when Prescott Marsh and Clayton Pourciau hit back-to-back doubles. Trip Dobson came through with a two-run single in the fourth to give the Bears a 5-1 lead.
The teams meet again Thursday with the district title on the line. Game time is 5 p.m. at Catholic.
“Any time you have a chance to win the district or any kind of championship its special, but there’s no big games or small games,” Bass said. “There’s just the next game and that’s a great opponent over there (Dutchtown). It will be a battle on Thursday so we’re excited for the challenge.”