Good things do come to those who wait. A year after a tough quarterfinal loss, a revamped St. Michael squad forged a 3-0 victory over Iota at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball state tournament.
The Warriors (23-8) face a quick turnaround to face top-seeded Archbishop Hannan (35-6) at 11:50 a.m. Friday at the Cajundome, less than 12 hours after beating Iota.
“Tomorrow we get Hannan ... but that’s tomorrow,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said as he watched his team posed for pictures after their late Thursday win. “This is a good.
"Last year we had an identity when we came to this tournament. It just wasn't that way this year. We had girls coming back but they had different roles. It's been a roller coaster ... kind of like tonight. But they have pulled through."
The first two sets were close. Then the fourth-seeded Warriors got into a third-set rhythm and built an early nine-point lead that No. 5 Iota (23-19) could not recover from.
Audrey Doming had seven kills, Julianna Ghetti added 22 assists and Nicole Benigno had 20 assists for St. Michael.
“This is s great win for us,” Mindy Jones said. “This is my senior year and it is so exciting to get this far. There were some times tonight when we were down on ourselves, but we fought for it. I think we deserve this.”
St. Michael led 21-16 in the first set. Iota scored six of the next eight points to get within one, at 23-22. A block by Doming finished the first set.
The second set was tied multiple times before St. Michael went on a 7-0 run. Iota staved off three set points before SMHS got a 25-20 win.
“There were a lot of up-and-down tonight, but for us, momentum was the most important thing,” Benigo said. “I feel like we were able to push through as a team and that really set us apart.”