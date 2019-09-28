Fast times and team titles were the story for the Baton Rouge High swim team Saturday.
The Bulldogs combined to score 769 points while winning the boys and girls team titles in the meet held at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“I’m very pleased with our effort today. We’ve got a lot of kids who are very young and are cutting time in their events,” BRHS coach Maggie Hall said. “Even my high school only swimmers, the ones who train and compete only for high school season, are improving on their times.
“We also had people who swam events they don’t normally swim. We asked them to step out of their comfort zone and they responded.”
The Bulldogs, led by Ema Lavigne and Eric Wang, used depth to pile up added points.
BRHS tallied 402 points in the girls division, ahead of Zachary (256), Episcopal (226) and University (216). It was a closer boys race with the Bulldogs at 367 points beating out Zachary (305), University (294) and Episcopal (269).
Lavigne won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.78 seconds and the 100 breastroke in 1 minute, 10.92 seconds.
“I was trying to see how close I could get to my best times,” Lavigne said. “I did pretty well. I need to work on being more mentally ready for my races. Sometimes I get too nervous. I love this team. We have a lot of people who can do different events and that definitely helps.”
Wang won his specialty, the 100 butterfly, also in 54.78 seconds, after placing second in the 200 freestyle.
“I’m more of a sprinter, so to step outside what I normally do and swim well in the 200 free was good for me," Wange said. "I really like our team dynamic we have.”
There were other double winners and some close finishes. For example, St. Michael’s Joseph Miller edged Lance Wade of University by .41 of a second to win the boys 50 freestyle. Miller finished in 23.56, while Wade was at 23.97.
U-High’s Christopher Richardson was the only boy to win two individual events. Richardson won the 100 freestyle in 49.41 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Richardson won the 200 freestyle in 1:46.33, finishing seven seconds in front of BRHS’ Wang.
Episcopal’s Alexa Ryon Bennett and Maddilyn Geyer of University were other double winners in the girls division. Bennett won the 50 and 500 freestyles, while Geyer finished first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“One of the things I’ve been doing is play around with some of the events, just to see where our pieces fit,” BRHS’ Hall said. “I like the versatility I see and hope we can use that to our advantage.”
CCSL results
At Crawfish Aquatics Pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, Baton Rouge High 402. 2, Zachary 256. 3, Episcopal 226. 4, University 216. 5, Brusly 114. 6, Riverside Academy 103, 7, Holden 94. 8, Woodlawn 86, 9, Southern Lab 29. 10, Walker 20. 11, St. Michael 3.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 2:00.73. 2, University 2:04.80. 3, Episcopal 2:07.51.
200 freestyle: 1, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal 2:05.36. 2, Anacelia Galeano, BRHS, 2:11.56. 3, Abby Yoes, Zachary, 2:12.06.
200 individual medley: 1, Maddox Saurage, University, 2:22.79. 2, Karlie Porter, Zachary, 2:28.76. 3, Lynnlee Walsh, University, 2:40.76,
50 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 25.89. 2, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 26.41. 3, Leah Magee, BRHS, 28.13.
100 butterfly: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:01.71. 2, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:04.28. 3, Anacelia Galeano, BRHS, 1:04.53.
100 freestyle: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 54.78. 2, Karlie Porter, Zachary, 55.12. 3, Leah Magee, BRHS, 1:02.26.
500 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 5:44.37. 2, Amanda Richter, BRHS, 6:07.88. 3, Kallie Bourgeois, Riverside, 8:42.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1, University 1:52.42. 2, Zachary 1:56.40. 3, Brusly 2:06.75.
100 backstroke: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:01.72. 2, Maddox Saurage, University, 1:08.15. 3, Phoebe Hemmerling, BRHS, 1:08.33.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 1:10.92. 2, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 1:17.08. 3, Amanda Ricter, BRHS, 1:20.14.
400 freestyle relay: 1, BRHS A 4:06.90. 2, Episcopal 4:07.61. 3, BRHS B 4:43.79.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Baton Rouge High 367. 2, Zachary 305. 3, University 294. 4, Episcopal 269. 5, St. Michael 136. 6, Brusly 122. 7, Woodlawn 95. 8, Dunham 70. 9, Riverside Academy 53. 10, Walker 47. 11, Southern Lab 4.
Top individuals
200-yard medley reley: 1, University 1:45.38. 2, Episcopal 1:47.59. 3, BRHS 1:50.40.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:46.33. 2, Eric Wang, BRHS, 1:53.30. 3, Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:55.03.
200 IM: 1, Andrew Nguyen, BRHS, 2:13.08. 2, Aiden Peterkin, Zachary, 2:13.73. 3, Nick Johannessen, Episcopal, 2:15.89.
50 freestyle: 1, Joseph Miller, St. Michael, 23.56. 2, Lance Wade, University, 23.97. 3, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 24.32.
100 butterfly: 1, Eric Wang, BRHS, 54.78. 2, Eric King, Zachary, 55.12. 3, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 57.41.
100 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 49.41. 2, Owen Rodrigue, University, 52.51. 3, Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 52.53.
500 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 4:57.71. 2, Eric King, Zachary, 5:26.27. 3, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 5:31.53.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Zachary 1:36.49. 2, University 1:42.34. 3, BRHS 1:44.16.
100 backstroke: 1, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 59.58. 2, Clyne Peak, University, 1:00.13. 3, Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 1:00.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Conan Zhang, BRHS, 1:06.60. 2, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 1:09.90. 3, Nick Johannessen, Episcopal, 1:10.08.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 3:28.98. University 3:29.27. 3, BRHS 3:37.56.