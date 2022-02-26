It’s never too early to start thinking about postseason awards — especially when it involves The Advocate’s 36th Star of Stars Sports Awards set for 7 p.m. May 23 at the L’Auberge Events Center.
The Advocate sports staff selects a Star of Stars for each sanctioned LHSAA sport. Member schools, coaches, fans and family are asked to submit nominations for eight major awards.
Nomination forms Boys Coach of the Year, Girls Coach of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Team of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Courage and Spirit Awards can be found at starofstars.net by scrolling to the bottom of the page to the respective links for each nomination form.
The Courage Award is designated for an athlete or coach who has overcome a major hardship, including an injury or illness, in order to compete. The Spirit Award is given to a person who goes above and beyond to support the school’s athletes and its sports programs.
Direct questions about these awards and nominations to Robin Fambrough via email to rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
SJA Hall of Fame
The St. Joseph’s Academy Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 in the school’s Student Center.
Michele Ashmore LeBouef (volleyball, class of 2005), Kathy Daigre Meares (Senior Olympian, 1964) and Dr. Bria Murray (track & field, 2011) are the 2022 inductees.
Tickets are on sale at www.sjahalloffame.org until March 4.
National finalists
Zachary High’s David Brewerton and Baton Rouge native John Talley of St. Charles Catholic are among the finalists for national honors from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
Brewerton is a finalist for Athletic Director of the Year. Talley, a Woodlawn High graduate who coached locally at St. Amant, Dutchtown and Parkview Baptist, is a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year.
Episcopal’s Claney Duplechin (track & field) Baton Rouge High’s Kevin Nee (gymnastics) are recent winners of NSHACA awards. The NHSACA conference/awards ceremony is set for June in Altoona, Iowa.
Milestone makers
Add three more names to the list of local coaches who achieved milestone victories in 2021-22
Family Christian Academy girls basketball coach Steve Rachal won his 600th career game late last year and finished the season with 612 wins. Rachal’s totals reflect wins coaching boys and girls teams in Louisiana and Texas.
Denham Springs boys basketball coach Kevin Caballero got his 300th career win just before the end of the regular season. The Yellow Jackets’ season ended with a playoff loss at Natchitoches Central Friday night.
And, we have our first baseball entry. Catholic High coach Brad Bass record his 300th win last week. Bass is in his 11th year as the Bears’ head coach.
Cedar Creek hires Ensminger
Steven Ensminger Jr. was hired as the head football coach at Ruston-based Cedar Creek, Class 1A/Division IV school, last week.
Ensminger spent last season as quarterbacks coach at Ruston High and held the same position at Assumption 2020. He is the son of Steve Ensminger Sr., the former Central High and LSU quarterback who most recently served as LSU’s offensive coordinator.