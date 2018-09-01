Advocate staff report
NAPOLEONVILLE — While Assumption’s offense struggled Friday night, its defense pulled the Mustangs through.
Assumption overcame three turnovers and held Donaldsonville to 16 total yards in a 14-8 nondistrict win.
Donaldsonville’s only points came on an interception return.
“Defense was lights out. We knew coming into it that these guys had the potential to do that, it’s just a matter of repetitions for them,” Assumption coach Tony Paine said. “Offensively, we started out with our hair on fire which was great, Donaldsonville did some things to adjust and we struggled to adjust after that. Our defense is going to carry us for a while until our offense can get in gear.”
Assumption’s scored early on a 12-play, 48-yard drive that was capped by a 13-yard scoring strike from Tiajh Parker to Fredrick Diggs at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.
After the Tigers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Mustangs needed just one play to score again, a 29-yard scoring run from Parker to push their lead to 12-0.
The Mustangs made it 14-0 when William Clark sacked Donaldsonville quarterback Treveyon Brown in the end zone with 9:17 left in the third quarter.
Donaldsonville avoided the shutout when Savon Landry picked off Parker’s pass and raced 43 yards untouched for the score.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 61, PORT BARRE 0: Catholic-Pointe Coupee was off and running to open its season Thursday night. The Hornets scored 48 first-half points and rolled up 290 rushing yards in a nondistrict victory.
CHSPC (1-0) spread the wealth with nine different ballcarriers. Collin Grezaffi led the way with a game-high 91 yards on 13 carries and three rushing TDs.
The Hornets were not the only team to notch a notable win Thursday. Friendship Capitol defeated Glen Oaks 42-14. It is the first career win for Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels, a former Amite High and LSU player.
CAPITOL 42, GLEN OAKS 14: Jermaine London and Colby Tucker led the way for the Lions (1-0) in their game played at Memorial Stadium. London had TD runs of 1 and 15 yards. He caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Tucker.
Tucker also completed TD passes of 30 yards to Bryan Foley and 49 yards to Diyon Woods.
Capitol’s defense did not allow a point.
Glen Oaks (0-1) got its TDs on an interception and a kick return.
LIVONIA 54, AVOYELLES 0: In Livonia, Kerri Woods passed for three touchdowns, including two to senior receiver Jacobi Bellazan, to lead Livonia over Avoyelles.
Woods completed six passes for 47 yards. He connected with Demetrick Leonard on a 9-yard pass for the only Livonia TD of the first quarter, and found Romano Butler for a 45-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
Jordan Bailey led the rushing attack with 88 yards off nine carries, including a 7-yard TD on the final buzzer. Woods had six carries for 58 yards.