When Madison Prep’s Allasia Washington was younger, two of her best qualities — court awareness and confidence — manifested themselves in a unique way.
“When my mom was an assistant coach at Glen Oaks and Scotlandville, I would get a ball, go out and do the drills. Some of the players didn’t know the drills. I wanted to show them how.”
The confidence is more of a low-key thing for the 15-year-old Washington now. As she prepares for her junior season during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Washington is still about the drills.
Her mother, Felicia Gray, posts videos on social media of what has become a unique rite of passage. Dribbling drills, shooting drills and anything aimed at forcing Washington to use her left hand are displayed and sometimes set to music.
Gray, now an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy, starred at Glen Oaks High through the 1998-99 season and went on to play at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Southern University and on the semi-pro level. She knows her daughter is a now a 5-foot-8 guard/forward with hoop dreams of her own.
“My degree is in secondary education. Once I got into law enforcement, I figured it would give me more time to coach Allasia,” Gray explained. “When I coached with coach Charles (former Glen Oaks/Scotlandville coach Janice Charles) Allasia would always get up in there and show the girls a defensive stance. I brought her along with me when I played semi-pro ball.
“But like most girls, it got to the point where she did not want to listen to me. So, we do other things. Basketball is her life and she is dedicated to it. When she isn’t working out, she is watching Youtube videos of LeBron, MJ, Kobe Bryant … whoever she thinks she pick up something from.”
Gray and Washington’s father, Donald Washington, juggle work schedules and workout schedules with a private coach for their daughter, who turns 16 later this month. Washington focuses on elevating her game.
After sitting out her freshman season because she lives outside the MPA attendance zone, Washington’s got a crash course in high school basketball last year. A young Charger team struggled early, but advanced to the Class 3A semifinals. Washington averaged 18 points, three rebounds and three assists, earning All-Metro and second-team Class 3A all-state honors.
“I did learn from watching the year I sat out,” Washington said. “When last season started, I saw the game was faster than middle school and there were better players. It took me maybe five or six games to get used to it. I handled the ball more and I had to get used to that too.”
Gray and Washington credit Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes for building her confidence by putting the ball in her hands as a first-year varsity player. For Hayes, that decision was a no brainer.
“The thing I like about Allasia is the way she approaches a challenge,” Hayes said. “She works hard and she likes being challenged and competing. When the other team has a really good player, it is like a test for her. She pushes harder.”
There is some old school in Washington’s game too. She lists Kevin Durant as the NBA player she admires the most. Former Capitol and LSU star Seimone Augustus of WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and the late Shannon Veal, a Glen Oaks star, are mentioned in the same sentence.
Both are part of a fabric woven into Washington’s basketball life. Gray was a high school contemporary of Augustus and helped coach Veal at GOHS.
Role models like Augustus and Veal, who tragically collapsed during a Panther playoff game and died of hypertropic cardiomyopathy, could cast an overwhelming shadow. For Washington, they are motivation and inspiration.
“I try to work to get better every day,” Washington said. “I want to be ready to play.”