Madison Prep's Quency Wiggins kept his final college choice close to the vest. But Wednesday morning he brushed off the intrigue quicker than an opposing block.
Wiggins, a four-star defensive lineman, donned an LSU baseball cap and signed with the Tigers and new coach Brian Kelly during a morning ceremony held at the school. Wiggins said meeting Kelly and the other new LSU coaches was the key to his decision.
"I really had to meet Brian Kelly and meet the new staff in person. I had to get to know them and see how they coach," Wiggins said. "That was the biggest thing for me. They showed me their plans and how they plan to use me. They also showed that I could be a high (NFL) draft pick some day."
As a senior, Wiggins had 56 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Florida was the other major finalists vying for Wiggins. He is set to graduate this month and is set to enroll early, saying, "I think it (enrolling early) will help because I will get to learn the defense, go through spring practice and get settled in classes."
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wiggins played just two years of high school football and played basketball for three years. He helped MPA win the Class 3A football and basketball titles in 2020-21 and helped the Chargers advance to the 3A football quarterfinals this fall.
"Its tough for me not to play basketball my senior year," Wiggins said. "I will miss that. But I know this is the right decision for me.