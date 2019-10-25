Catholic High and St. Amant battled Friday night for the lead in District 5-5A and the Bears came out on top with a dominant 56-12 win over the Gators.
“All week, we preached to the guys about executing,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “I felt when the defense gave up a really long drive early in the game and they regrouped and settled in, and I felt like we executed really well in all three phases on the game.”
Catholic (8-0, 3-0) had its way offensively as the Gators had no answers for quarterback Jackson Thomas in the air or the running back tandem of Braelen Morgan and Corey Singleton on the ground.
Thomas went 7-of-10 with 133 yards passing and two touchdowns before being taken out of the game. Three running backs scored touchdowns for the Bears — Singleton, Morgan and George Hart — as Catholic gained 167 yards rushing.
The Catholic defense had a dominant performance against St. Amant (5-3, 2-1) as well, allowing 157 yards total and forcing three turnovers. Fertitta said the coaching staff made it an emphasis to force more fumbles this game and for the offense to capitalize on those turnovers.
St. Amant got into a hole early as the Bears capped off a four-minute drive to start the game with a 1-yard touchdown run by Thomas to go up 7-0 early.
Catholic didn’t stop there.
St. Amant quarterback Slade Zeppuhar was intercepted by Catholic’s Joshua Wax on the Gators' first drive, eliminating any chance of evening the score and putting the potent Catholic offense in the red zone. The Bears extended their lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard run by quarterback Landon O’Connor.
St. Amant closed the gap on the following drive, but wouldn’t do much to slow down the Bears the rest of the game.
Gators quarterback Cole Poirrer completed all three of his pass attempts on the following drive. Lathan Vaughn’s 10-yard touchdown run cut Catholic’s lead to 14-6. Poirrer finished 6-for-10 with 59 yards.
Catholic didn’t take much time to respond, only needing two plays to get back on the board — a 47-yard run by Morgan and a nine-yard touchdown run Parker — to take a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
St. Amant fumbled on the first play of the second quarter and Catholic recovered in the red zone. Thomas then hit receiver Jackson Walker for a 9-yard pass to take a 28-6 lead.
Catholic scored on every subsequent drive of the second quarter and held a 49-6 halftime lead.
St. Amant had chances in the second half, starting three of its drives in Catholic territory, but the Gators were only able to capitalize on one of them when Poirrer hit receiver Javin Augillard in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Catholic added a touchdown on 51-yard run by Singleton to close the scoring at 56-12.
“They just outcoached us, outplayed us on offense, defense and special teams,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “(Turnovers) didn’t help any. They dominated us up front on both sides of the ball and it got away from us.”