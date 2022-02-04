It was apparent this was not your average nondistrict girls basketball game before the opening tip.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey stood near midcourt talking with the coaches, John Curtis’ Temeka Johnson and Quianna Chaney of Southern Lab.
The two former LSU teammates talk often about their teams and finding ways to make them better.
Though reigning Division I champion John Curtis beat Division IV Southern Lab by a decisive 63-32 margin Friday night at Southern Lab, the two coaches said they got what they wanted.
“Being able to finish games has been a problem for us all year,” Chaney said. “That happens with a young team. We were ahead 5-0 to start the game. We have to be able to finish games.
“I knew what I was going to get. They came out and pressured us all night. When that happens, we tend to panic and forget we have a game plan. This is what we needed to see now to prepare us for the playoffs.”
Chaney’s Kittens (14-11) are playing their first varsity season since 2016-17 and have a roster full of youngsters, including seven players who are sophomores or younger.
Asia Patin got the Kittens off to a solid start with a 3-pointer. A basket by Gabriell Hill made it 5-0 with 5:25 to go in the first quarter. Curtis (19-4) outscored Southern Lab 10-4 the rest of the quarter and never trailed again.
Heaven Jordan scored a game-high 19 points for the Patriots. Terren Coffil and Chikae Desdunes each had 15 points. As impressive as those totals were, the driving force for Curtis was a man-to-man defense that cut off passing lanes and forced 26 turnovers.
“We did not know what to expect from them,”Coffil said. “In practice, we worked more on us and making sure we would execute. That is what we did.”
Patin and freshman Shaila Forman each had 10 points for the Kittens. Forman was held nine points below her season average. Southern Lab scored no more than nine points in a quarter. Curtis ended the game with a 19-6 fourth quarter.
“(Chaney) is a shooter and I know her players are too,” Johnson said. “We needed to play defense. ... If we gave them space, I knew that ball was going up. They are taller than us and we had to handle that too.
“Look, I am so proud of (Chaney, also a Southern Lab grad) and the job she has done. The drive and passion she has for her alma mater is incredible. They are building something special here regardless of the score in this one.”