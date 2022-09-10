The emergence of the Cramer sisters was the big story at the 44th Episcopal Round Table cross country meet Saturday morning at Highland Road Park.
Episcopal's Lucy Cramer, an eighth-grader, and Molly Cramer, a seventh-grader, finished 1-2 in the girls varsity three-mile race in times of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds and 18:12.44. Lucy Cramer beat a field of 243 finishers. Molly Cramer was challenged the last 150 meters by sophomore Michelle Daigle of St. Joseph's Academy. Daigle briefly moved to second, but Molly regained the lead and Daigle finished third in 18:13.04.
"I knew she was there," Molly Cramer said of the SJA runner in the homestretch. "I just decided to push as hard as I could. I just wanted to stay with my sister."
"It was exciting to win my first varsity race," Lucy Cramer said. "Both Molly and I set personal record times so that was good too."
"It's not often you see seventh and eighth graders as good as the Cramer sisters," SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. "Sometimes you'll see a ninth grader like our Annie Hill was. Running against the Cramer sisters will only help our team."
SJA won the girls team title with 34 points. Besides Daigle, juniors Elise Brown (4th, 18:15.50) and Hannah Vaughan (6th, 18:33.48), and sophomore Ainsley Brignac (8th, 19:22.66) finished in the top 10.
"For us to get three girls under 18:35 was impressive for this early in the season," LaHaye said.
The Episcopal girls were second with 102 points and E.D. White was third with 121. Anna Kurz, an eighth grader, was 10th for the Knights in 19:37.98.
Catholic High won the boys team title with 58 points. There were 55 boys teams that competed. Parkview Baptist (164) was second, Central Lafourche (200) third, Episcopal (204) fourth and St. Michael the Archangel (211) fifth. Catholic had four runners in the top 20, including Matthew Maynard (fourth, 16:01.61), David Lemann (fifth, 16:07.84), Cooper Mockler (12th, 16:29.00), Daniel Hudson (18th, 16:46) and Elliott Eagleton (19th, 16:49).
"Our juniors Matthew Maynard and David Lemann were a good 1-2 punch for us," Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. "I'm really pleased with how we ran. Some new guys are stepping up and ran well in a big meet."
Drake Breland of Belle Chasse won the boys race in 15:48.61. Episcopal senior Sacha Demoncourt (15:54.82) was second and University's Blayton Bernard (15:59.97) was third.
"Sacha ran a really smart race," Boudreaux said. "He kept moving up toward the front."
"It was my first time breaking 16 minutes so I accomplished a goal," said Demoncourt. "It feels really good to run this fast this early in the season."
"Sacha is a late bloomer and is really coming around his senior year," EHS coach Claney Duplechin said. "He's gotten taller and stronger in the last year. Outdoor track helped him a lot. This is his highest finish in cross country.
"The Cramer sisters are special. They're talented and work very hard. It was a good day for the Knights."
Episcopal Round Table Run Cross Country meet results
At Highland Road Park
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic, 58. 2. Parkview Baptist, 164. 3. Central Lafourche, 200. 4. Episcopal-BR, 204. 5. St. Michael, 211. 6. Walker, 221. 7. Mandeville, 254. 8. Brother Martin, 278. 9. Zachary, 285. 10. Vandebilt 347.
Top individuals: 1. Drake Breland, Belle Chasse, 15:48.61. 2. Sacha Demoncourt, Episcopal-BR, 15:54.82. 3. Bernard Blayton, U-High, 15:59.97. 4. Matthew Maynard, Catholic, 16:01.61. 5. David Lemann, Catholic, 16:07.84. 6. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 16:12.42. 7. Jacob Kennedy Walker, 16:15.20.8. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 16:17.50. 9. Jace Luckoski, Belle Chasse, 16:23.45. 10. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 16:27.18. 11. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 16:27.53. 12. Cooper Mockler, Catholic, 16:29.00.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph's, 34. 2. Episcopal-BR, 102. 3. E.D. White, 102. 4. Vandebilt, 175. 5. Mount Carmel, 209. 6. University High 224. 7. St. Martin's Episcopal 229. 8. Newman 264. 9. Walker 279. 10. Dutchtown 280.
Top individuals: 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 18:09.37. 2. Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 18:12.44. 3. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph's, 18:13.04. 4. Elise Brown, St. Joseph's 18:15.50. 5. Stella Junius, Mount Carmel, 18:27.15. 6. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 18:28.39. 7. Hannah Vaughan St. Joseph's, 18:33.48. 8. Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 18:47.21. 9. Sara Godley, Ascension Episcopal, 19:06.49. 10. Ainsley Brignac, St. Joseph's 19:22.66. 11. Isabella Legarth, Dutchchtown, 19:29.29. 12. Anna Kurz, Episcopal-BR, 19:37.98.