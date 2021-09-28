Boys
Rank Team 1st votes Points
1, Ruston (6) 95
2, Jesuit (4) 89
3, Catholic 84
4, Mandeville 66
5, Zachary 54
6, Teurlings 33
7, Brother Martin 31
8, St. Michael 27
9, Parkway 17
10, Belle Chasse 13
Others receiving votes: Episcopal, Holy Cross, Dunham, Parkview Baptist, E.D. White
Girls
Rank Team 1st Points
1, St. Joseph's Academy (10) 100
2, Ruston 71
3, Dominican 60
4, Vandebilt 57
5, Fontainebleau 45
6, E.D. White 34
7, Tuerlings 25
8, Mt. Carmel 23
9, Episcopal-Acadiana 21
10, Mandeville 19
Others receiving votes: Christ Episcopal, Newman, St. Michael, Lafayette, Cedar Creek, Byrd, St. Scholastica, Dutchtown, Episcopal-BR