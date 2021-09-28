BR.catholicinvitational.121420 HS 064.JPG

Racers take off at the starting line of the girls 3 mile varsity race, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, during the Catholic Invitational Cross Country race at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

Rank Team 1st votes Points

1, Ruston (6) 95

2, Jesuit (4) 89

3, Catholic 84

4, Mandeville 66

5, Zachary 54

6, Teurlings 33

7, Brother Martin 31

8, St. Michael 27

9, Parkway 17

10, Belle Chasse 13

Others receiving votes: Episcopal, Holy Cross, Dunham, Parkview Baptist, E.D. White

Girls

Rank Team 1st Points

1, St. Joseph's Academy (10) 100

2, Ruston 71

3, Dominican 60

4, Vandebilt 57

5, Fontainebleau 45

6, E.D. White 34

7, Tuerlings 25

8, Mt. Carmel 23

9, Episcopal-Acadiana 21

10, Mandeville 19

Others receiving votes: Christ Episcopal, Newman, St. Michael, Lafayette, Cedar Creek, Byrd, St. Scholastica, Dutchtown, Episcopal-BR

