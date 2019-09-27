KENTWOOD — Kee Hawkins ran for 269 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 7:15 remaining, as Live Oak rallied for a 33-21 win at Kentwood Friday night.
The Eagles (4-0) had to overcome scoring passes of 80 and 67 yards by Otis Elzy in the fourth quarter to get by the Kangaroos (2-2).
“That’s a huge win,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “That’s a great environment, great program. We give them some life and we have to do a better job of starting games and negating big plays. We have to quit turning the football over. We got hit in the mouth right there and it kind of woke us up and we kind of got going. I was really pleased with how our guys handled the challenge after facing adversity and get after it. That was something we needed. We needed to be hit in the mouth and see how we react to it. I thought our guys did a great job reacting to it.
Elzy pumped faked and found a wide open Tavien Brown over the middle for 67 yards to pull Kentwood within 20-19 with 8:41 remaining. After a roughing the kicker penalty, Cornelius Dixon ran in the conversion to give the Kangaroos a 21-20 lead.
Live Oak quickly responded as Hawkins carried for 48 yards, then scored up the middle from the 7 two plays later. The pass for two failed, but the Eagles had regained a 26-21 lead with 7:15 left.
After forcing a punt, Live Oak went 56 yards in five plays with Hawkins taking it over right guard from the 6. Cole Crenshaw’s point after made it 33-21 with 2:43 remaining.
“What an amazing night,” Beard said of Hawkins. “He has always been a bull for us. He’s a kid who loves this football team, this program and his teammates and he will do anything he can to appreciate these guys and it shows in his play.”
Colin Dickerson picked off a Elzy pass at the Kentwood 42 on the first play of the ensuing drive to seal the win.
Dyson took an Elzy pass on the left sidelines and raced 80 yards for the score, then added the extra point to pull Kentwood to within 20-13 with 11:32 left in the game. Elzy finished 17-of-31 for 233 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Dyson caught five of the passes for 115 yards.
“Great program, great running back,” Kentwood coach Jonathan Foster said of Hawkins and the Eagles. “But our kids fought. We took the lead but our best player got ejected early and it kind of slowed us down on offense and defense. We went in at halftime made a few adjustments. We had the fourth quarter and just missed on a few plays here and there but I’m proud of my boys tonight.”
Jariel Brown picked off a Rhett Rosevear pass at the Eagles’ 42 and returned it to the 30 on the game’s opening series. The Roos capitalized as Elzy hit Radarrian Robbins on a slant on fourth-and-goal from the 5. The point after failed, leaving Kentwood up 6-0 with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
Live Oak countered after Darian Ricard intercepted an Elzy pass in the right flat at the Kentwood 28 on the Roos’ next drive. Hawkins took it in over the right side from the 6 to cap the three-play drive. Crenshaw added the extra point to put the Eagles up 7-6 at the 4:23 mark of the opening period.
Live Oak made it 10-7 on a 42-yard field goal with 6:57 remaining in the half after a 12-play, 39-yard drive. After a Kentwood punt, Hawkins dashed off the right side for 53 yards to the 1 where he took it in off right tackle on the next play. Crenshaw’s extra point made it 17-6 with 1:55 left in the half.
Keandre Fultz recovered a muffed punt by Ricard at the Live Oak 28 to keep Kentwood’s opening drive of the second half alive. The Roos drove to the 1 but after Branson McCoy and Tyler Braun combined to bring Elzy down at the 8, Elzy threw low in the end zone for Brown with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
Live Oak responded with a 14-play, 74-yard drive, capped by a 39-yard Crenshaw field goal that extended the Eagles’ lead to 20-6 with 11:47 remaining in the fourth.