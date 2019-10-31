When you are ranked among the best, it’s only natural to want to play against the best. That was a part of Jaquelin Roy’s take on his selection to the Under Armour All-America Game.
The University High defensive lineman and LSU commitment was presented with his commemorative jersey for the national all-star game during a pep rally at the school Thursday night.
The Cubs (5-3, 4-1 in District 7-3A) host West Feliciana (1-7, 1-4) for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday. The Under Armour game is set for Jan. 2 in Orlando.
Can't see video below? Click here.
“It (Under Armour invitation) means a lot, you know I’ve been playing football since I was five years old,” Roy said. “I just kept working hard. … staying dedicated and talking to God every night when things would get hard for me.
“To see where I am now is just awesome. I want to see how good I really am. It feels good. … All the hard work is paying off.”
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Roy is a four-star prospect and is listed as Louisiana’s top prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247 sports. He is the third U-High player to chosen to play in the Under Armour game in the past two years. Former teammates Bryton Constantin and Jordan Clark played in the 2019 game. Constantin is now a freshman linebacker at Clemson, while Clark is a freshmen defensive back at Arizona State.
Roy also is one of two local players chosen for the 2020 game. Madison Prep defensive back Major Burns, also an LSU commitment, will receive his jersey next Thursday in a ceremony at his school.