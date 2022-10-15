BR.scotlandzachary.101522.02.jpg

Zachary’s Cameron Stewart gets by Scotlandville’s Kameron Reed during the match held at Zachary High on Friday, October 14, 2022.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

CLASS 5A

1. Destrehan (7-0) beat Terrebonne, 42-6

2. Karr (3-3) beat Jesuit, 33-17

3. Catholic-BR (6-1) beat Central-BR, 38-17

4. Zachary (5-1) beat Scotlandville, 53-38

5. Ruston (6-1) beat Pineville, 62-0

6. Acadiana (5-2) lost to John Curtis, 35-14

7. John Curtis (6-1) beat Acadiana, 35-14

8. Parkway (6-1) lost to C.E. Byrd, 39-14 

9. St. Augustine (5-1) plays Rummel Saturday

10. West Monroe (5-1) beats West Ouachita, 43-0

Others receiving votes: Brother Martin (5-2) beats Holy Cross, 14-7, Scotlandville (4-3) lost to Zachary, 53-38, Carencro (6-1) beat Comeaux, 56-6, East St. John (7-0) beat Central Lafourche, 27-10, Southside (6-1) beat Sulphur, 28-7, Rummel (4-2) plays St. Augustine Saturday.

CLASS 4A

1, Lafayette Christian (5-2) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 21-17

2. St. Thomas More (6-1) beats Northside, 49-7

T3. Warren Easton (6-1) beat Frederick A. Douglass, 56-0

T3. Neville (5-2) beat Grant, 55-0

5. Westgate (6-1) beat North Vermilion, 39-7

T6. De La Salle (6-0) plays Jefferson Davis, Miss., Saturday

T6. Teurlings (7-0) beat Lafayette Christian, 21-17

8. Lutcher (6-1) beat Hahnville, 35-14

9. North DeSoto (7-0) beat Evangel, 37-14

10. Opelousas (6-1) beat Livonia, 41-13

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (7-0) beat Brusly, 49-14, Northwood-SH (5-1) beat Minden, 21-12, Huntington (5-2) beat Woodlawn-SH, 50-28, Belle Chasse (4-3) lost to Archbishop Shaw, 38-14, Cecilia (6-1) beat Beau Chene, 48-7, Leesville (6-1) beat DeRidder, 42-15, Plaquemine (7-0) beat Belaire, 60-0, McDonogh 35 (5-2) lost to Kentwood, 29-12.

CLASS 3A

1, Union Parish (6-1) beat Sterlington, 29-21

2. E.D. White (6-1) beat Donaldsonville, 41-8

3. Church Point (7-0) beat Northwest, 50-8

4. University (4-3) lost to Madison Prep, 40-37 

5. St. James (6-1) beat Patterson, 55-13 

6. Madison Prep (5-2) beat University High, 40-37

7. Iowa (6-1) beat Westlake, 27-0

8. Amite (4-3) lost to Pine, 28-26

9. Carroll (6-0) beat North Webster, 49-7

10. Abbeville (5-2) beat Crowley, 49-20

Others receiving votes: Bogalusa (6-1) beat Jewel Sumner, 40-27, John F. Kennedy (6-1) beat Livingston, 48-0, Parkview Baptist (6-1) beat Broadmoor, 58-0, Lake Charles Prep (3-4) lost to St. Louis, 23-13, Sterlington (3-4) lost to Union Parish, 29-21, Berwick (6-1) lost to Central Catholic, 35-28

CLASS 2A

1, Many (6-0) beat Winnfield, 42-14

2. Newman (5-1) did not play

3. St. Charles (4-3) lost to St. Martinville, 35-25 

4. Dunham (6-1) beat Episcopal-BR, 42-0

T5. Mangham (6-1) beat Madison, 54-6

T5. Calvary (5-2) beat Green Oaks, 51-14

7. Notre Dame (5-2)  beat Vinton, 41-6

8. Episcopal-BR (6-1) lost to Dunham, 42-0

9. North Caddo (5-2) beat Lakeside, 68-25

T10. Avoyelles (5-2) beat Menard, 60-0 

T10. Oak Grove (4-3) beat Ferriday, 57-22

Others receiving votes: Welsh (6-0) beat DeQuincy, 48-14, Rosepine (6-1) beat Pickering, 62-6, General Trass (5-2) beat Bastrop, 42-24

CLASS 1A

1. Homer (5-2) lost to Prescott, Ark., 9-0 

2. Ouachita Christian (6-1) beat River Oaks, 48-0

3. Vermilion Catholic (7-0) beat Jeanerette, 53-0

4. Southern Lab (4-2) beat Thrive Academy, 68-0

5. Kentwood (6-1) beat McDonogh 35, 29-12 

6. Logansport (5-2) beat Northwood-Lena, 52-0 

7. Riverside (6-1) beat West St. John, 47-0

8. Glenbrook (7-0) beat Ringgold, 48-15

9, Catholic-PC (6-1) lost to Opelousas Catholic, 30-8

10. Haynesville (6-1) beat Arcadia, 47-18 

Others receiving votes: St. Frederick (5-2) beat Lincoln Prep, 43-26, Ascension Catholic (5-2) beat East Iberville, 48-0, St. Martin’s (6-1) beat Crescent City, 45-14, Cedar Creek (5-2) beat Lafayette Renaissance, 49-6, Basile (6-1) beat Oberlin, 35-13.

