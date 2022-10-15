CLASS 5A
1. Destrehan (7-0) beat Terrebonne, 42-6
2. Karr (3-3) beat Jesuit, 33-17
3. Catholic-BR (6-1) beat Central-BR, 38-17
4. Zachary (5-1) beat Scotlandville, 53-38
5. Ruston (6-1) beat Pineville, 62-0
6. Acadiana (5-2) lost to John Curtis, 35-14
7. John Curtis (6-1) beat Acadiana, 35-14
8. Parkway (6-1) lost to C.E. Byrd, 39-14
9. St. Augustine (5-1) plays Rummel Saturday
10. West Monroe (5-1) beats West Ouachita, 43-0
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin (5-2) beats Holy Cross, 14-7, Scotlandville (4-3) lost to Zachary, 53-38, Carencro (6-1) beat Comeaux, 56-6, East St. John (7-0) beat Central Lafourche, 27-10, Southside (6-1) beat Sulphur, 28-7, Rummel (4-2) plays St. Augustine Saturday.
CLASS 4A
1, Lafayette Christian (5-2) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 21-17
2. St. Thomas More (6-1) beats Northside, 49-7
T3. Warren Easton (6-1) beat Frederick A. Douglass, 56-0
T3. Neville (5-2) beat Grant, 55-0
5. Westgate (6-1) beat North Vermilion, 39-7
T6. De La Salle (6-0) plays Jefferson Davis, Miss., Saturday
T6. Teurlings (7-0) beat Lafayette Christian, 21-17
8. Lutcher (6-1) beat Hahnville, 35-14
9. North DeSoto (7-0) beat Evangel, 37-14
10. Opelousas (6-1) beat Livonia, 41-13
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (7-0) beat Brusly, 49-14, Northwood-SH (5-1) beat Minden, 21-12, Huntington (5-2) beat Woodlawn-SH, 50-28, Belle Chasse (4-3) lost to Archbishop Shaw, 38-14, Cecilia (6-1) beat Beau Chene, 48-7, Leesville (6-1) beat DeRidder, 42-15, Plaquemine (7-0) beat Belaire, 60-0, McDonogh 35 (5-2) lost to Kentwood, 29-12.
CLASS 3A
1, Union Parish (6-1) beat Sterlington, 29-21
2. E.D. White (6-1) beat Donaldsonville, 41-8
3. Church Point (7-0) beat Northwest, 50-8
4. University (4-3) lost to Madison Prep, 40-37
5. St. James (6-1) beat Patterson, 55-13
6. Madison Prep (5-2) beat University High, 40-37
7. Iowa (6-1) beat Westlake, 27-0
8. Amite (4-3) lost to Pine, 28-26
9. Carroll (6-0) beat North Webster, 49-7
10. Abbeville (5-2) beat Crowley, 49-20
Others receiving votes: Bogalusa (6-1) beat Jewel Sumner, 40-27, John F. Kennedy (6-1) beat Livingston, 48-0, Parkview Baptist (6-1) beat Broadmoor, 58-0, Lake Charles Prep (3-4) lost to St. Louis, 23-13, Sterlington (3-4) lost to Union Parish, 29-21, Berwick (6-1) lost to Central Catholic, 35-28
CLASS 2A
1, Many (6-0) beat Winnfield, 42-14
2. Newman (5-1) did not play
3. St. Charles (4-3) lost to St. Martinville, 35-25
4. Dunham (6-1) beat Episcopal-BR, 42-0
T5. Mangham (6-1) beat Madison, 54-6
T5. Calvary (5-2) beat Green Oaks, 51-14
7. Notre Dame (5-2) beat Vinton, 41-6
8. Episcopal-BR (6-1) lost to Dunham, 42-0
9. North Caddo (5-2) beat Lakeside, 68-25
T10. Avoyelles (5-2) beat Menard, 60-0
T10. Oak Grove (4-3) beat Ferriday, 57-22
Others receiving votes: Welsh (6-0) beat DeQuincy, 48-14, Rosepine (6-1) beat Pickering, 62-6, General Trass (5-2) beat Bastrop, 42-24
CLASS 1A
1. Homer (5-2) lost to Prescott, Ark., 9-0
2. Ouachita Christian (6-1) beat River Oaks, 48-0
3. Vermilion Catholic (7-0) beat Jeanerette, 53-0
4. Southern Lab (4-2) beat Thrive Academy, 68-0
5. Kentwood (6-1) beat McDonogh 35, 29-12
6. Logansport (5-2) beat Northwood-Lena, 52-0
7. Riverside (6-1) beat West St. John, 47-0
8. Glenbrook (7-0) beat Ringgold, 48-15
9, Catholic-PC (6-1) lost to Opelousas Catholic, 30-8
10. Haynesville (6-1) beat Arcadia, 47-18
Others receiving votes: St. Frederick (5-2) beat Lincoln Prep, 43-26, Ascension Catholic (5-2) beat East Iberville, 48-0, St. Martin’s (6-1) beat Crescent City, 45-14, Cedar Creek (5-2) beat Lafayette Renaissance, 49-6, Basile (6-1) beat Oberlin, 35-13.