The Madison Prep vs. Scotlandville boys basketball showdown set for Wednesday night at SU's F.G. Clark Activity Center has been nixed hours in advance.
A social media post from Scotlandville's school account just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday listed the game as "canceled," but also said if the game can be rescheduled, an announcement will be made.
The game billed as the "Clash of Champions" would showcase two of the Baton Rouge area's top teams during the final days of boys basketball regular season.
Madison Prep of Class 3A is 18-3, while Scotlandville is 23-3.