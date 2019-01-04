There are nights when a basketball team hits on all cylinders like Catholic High did Friday night.
The Bears got a game-high 23 points from Kentrell Garnett and raced out to a 43-16 halftime lead on the way to a 76-47 nondistrict victory over Denham Springs in the nondistrict game played at DSHS.
“We were focused at shoot-around and focused on pushing the pace along with playing good defense,” Garnett said. “So when they missed shots, we pushed it up court and got open looks.”
The 6-foot-1 Garnett came into the game averaging approximately 20 points per game and drained five of the Bears’ 10 3-pointers. Catholic (16-4) took control early by scoring the first 13 points of the game.
Denham Springs (13-11) did not score until Micah Banks made two free throws with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. Banks led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points, while Kaleb Drummer pitched in 10. Catholic's Collin Hollway (13) and Connor Shamlin (10) were the other double-digit scorers.
The effort for Catholic included 9-of-15 field-goal shooting in the second quarter. Garnett scored eight of the Bears’ definitive 24 second-quarter points.
“I think the difference in the game was our intensity level,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “We’ve brought that the last week or so. Hopefully, that becomes the new normal for us. Things didn’t go perfect. I do think Denham came out and really played a good second half. We got in some foul trouble, but thank goodness we started so well.”
Cascio said it would be wrong for onlookers to read too much into the final totals for Denham Springs. It was certainly not the Yellow Jackets’ night.
The read DSHS coach Kevin Caballero had was different after watching his team make 5 of 22 first-half field goals. The positive element for Denham Springs was outscoring Catholic 19-16 in the third quarter.
“I wish I could tell you I didn’t see that coming, but I did,” Caballero said. “We’ve had two terrible days of practice since we got back from Bossier (Airline tournament). I watched them (Catholic) on film, and they’ve got an excellent basketball team.
“Did I expect to be that bad — give up 43 points in the first half on our home court? No. You can’t just collect a paycheck. You’ve got to work. I think we forgot for a couple of days who we are.”