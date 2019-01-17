Competing in a large wrestling tournament can have its disadvantages. But for those looking to find out who the top wrestlers are in all three LHSAA divisions, the 46th Louisiana Classic is the place to be.
Fifty-five schools are scheduled to send their top competitors to the annual meet that begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Action resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday and concludes with finals set for 4:45 p.m. The Louisiana Classic and LSU’s High School Qualifier indoor track meet set for Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House highlight the weekend schedule.
“The fact that you have the best competitors in all three divisions competing together can mess up the plans some teams have for placing in the top five,” tourney director Tommy Prochaska of Catholic High said. “Division I is the largest division, but there are great wrestlers in all three divisions, and you see that in this tournament. Last year there were 29 schools represented in the semifinals.”
Two New Orleans teams, defending champion Brother Martin and Holy Cross, are among the pretourney favorites in the team competition. Prochaska said the overall strength in several weight classes make them extremely difficult. He said 132, 138 and 145 pounds were particularly tough to seed. St. Amant and host Catholic help lead the balanced local contingent.
“We seeded some of these weight classes, went back and looked at it and then changed the order a couple of times,” Prochaska said. “You’ve got some guys are very close in terms of ability. Some coaches won’t like where their guys end up. But I told my guys that if you are not seeded where you want to be, use it as motivation.”
Prochaska said he considers a Division III competitor, Gavin Christ of Basile, to be the meet’s top wrestler. Christ is the top seed at 132 pounds. Holy Cross has four wrestlers with No. 1 seeds.
St. Michael’s Lance Robinson (145), East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney (152), St. Amant’s Hunter Hawkins (170) and The Dunham School’s Grant Rabel (195) are local competitors who are seeded No. 1 in their weight classes.
Catholic's Bruin Broadcast Network will live stream the finals Saturday at www.bruinbroadcast.com/home.
Indoor qualifier
Field events and track events begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The meet is the first for many Louisiana teams and designed to give competitors a chance to post qualifying times for next month’s LHSAA indoor meet.
Notable boys competitors include sprinter Kam Jackson of West Feliciana and Kayshon Boutte of Westgate and distance runner Hunter Appleton of Brother Martin.
Girls competitors to watch include hurdler Alia Armstrong of St. Katharine Drexel, Loranger sprinter Kiana Foster, Zachary sprinter Indya Jackson, Brusly sprinter Ta’la Spates, distance runners Isabelle Brown and Lauren Hendry, along with shot put specialist Logan Lewis of Baton Rouge High.