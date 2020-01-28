WALKER — Walker registered a sub-par performance from long range against Carencro on Tuesday night.
But the Wildcats focused on other aspects of their game took down the Bears 75-49 in the non-conference matchup.
Though Walker hit just 2-of-13 3-pointers, the Wildcats controlled the pace of play and unleashed an air-tight defense while Brian Thomas led the offensive effort with 30 points. Jalen Cook followed with 18 and Donald Butler added 17.
Walker coach Anthony Schiro said he was unfazed by the lackluster 3-point shooting, noting that playing spirited defense can also contribute heavily toward notching a win.
“We usually shoot a little better than that, but we just didn’t knock them down tonight,” Schiro said. “We stepped up our defense, took good shots from close range and put up 75 points, so we did okay.”
The first order of business for Walker (18-6) was stopping Carencro’s leading scorer, Joseph Charles. The 6-foot-6 junior and UL commit entered the contest averaging 30 points.
But Charles was hobbled by a knee injury early in the game and scored just two points in the second quarter before sitting the remainder of the night. Bailey Dispanie and Jatrell Marks were the only Bears in double figures with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
After a rough start to the season and beset by injuries, Carencro arrived in Walker having won four of its past five games, including last week’s 79-36 win over Northside. But Walker put an end to the Bears’ mid-season momentum.
“It’s just hard to overcome all of the injuries to key players that we’ve had,” Carencro coach Chris Kovatch said. “We just have to try to get some guys healed and make a run toward the end.”
Carencro (9-11) surprised the hosts by blitzing out to a 9-2 lead with back-to-back fast break baskets. Dispanie’s dunk for the Bears prompted a quick Wildcat timeout.
“We know they can beat anybody when they’re full strength,” Schiro said. “They came out with some intensity and we weren’t getting back on defense. I had to tell them that this is not what we do. That got us going a little bit.”
After the pause, the Wildcats regained their composure and battled back to tie the score. Butler’s layup made it 16-all with under a minute to play in the first period.
Thomas scored three consecutive baskets early in the second quarter, including a dunk that gave the Wildcats a 22-18 lead and sparked a loud reaction from the fans.
Seconds later, Thomas drained a 3-pointer to put Walker ahead 27-18. It was the first 3 for Walker after five straight misses from beyond the arc to start the game.
Walker stepped up its defensive effort after the first period, holding the Bears to just six points in the second quarter. Thomas got the Wildcats rolling with two straight buckets to begin the third quarter and Walker maintained control of the contest the rest of the way.
“We saw they were keying on Jalen, so we all had to step up our game,” Thomas said. “We got up by double digits and tightened up our defense. Coach always tells us good defense makes it easier to play offense.”
Walker will play host to intra-parish rival Live Oak on Friday. The Wildcats open District 4-5A play at home against Scotlandville on Feb. 7.