The East Ascension Spartans defeated the Woodlawn Panthers 45-0 is a sloppy Panther Stadium field on Friday night.
For Woodlawn, the Panthers were sometimes their own worst enemy, getting in position to score only to turn the ball over or make a critical mistake.
Fixing the Panthers' red-zone offense is something Marcus Randall wants to see improve.
“I thought early in the game we had some great drives,” Randall said. “We were throwing the ball well. ... We get down in the red zone, and we sputter.”
To Spartans coach Darnell Lee, the win came down to the winning in the trenches.
“I feel like we performed best in the trenches,” said Lee, whose team improved to 6-2. “We’re going to have a good team in the future. We have freshmen out here making plays on varsity. I feel like we controlled the trenches, and our special teams did a decent job for us.
"This was our first game playing in the mud, and sometimes that can mess with the kids’ mentality, but they worked through that.”
Woodlawn (1-7) had the first go on offense, but it didn’t take long for quarterback Rickie Collins to be picked off by a Spartans defender.
The rushing efforts of Ethan Bagwell and sophomore rusher Kendall Washington propelled East Ascension’s scoring drive, which capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hobart Grayson to Johnson. The Spartans led 7-0 with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers were unable to get anything going on offense during their second possession of the night, but quickly got back to the field as junior defensive lineman Aaron Gooden recovered a fumble from Bagwell before the drive had really even gotten started.
Woodlawn looked as if it was going to get to the scoreboard after the turnover, making it near the 30-yard line before a fumble killed the drive and gave the Spartans even more momentum.
On a quick, three-play drive Grayson delivered a 59-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Steven McBride to send East Ascension up 14-0 with just more than 10 minutes remaining in the half.
The Panthers committed the same sin on the following drive as their previous one, drawing within striking range on the Spartans’ side of the field before Collins was intercepted by defensive back Troy Delmore near the end zone.
The Spartans took advantage of the turnover almost immediately, with a big receptions from Washington and another from McBride. Washington capped the drive with a 32-yard touchdown run to give the Spartans the 21-0 lead at halftime.
East Ascension was just as dominant in the second half, quickly driving and putting another Washington touchdown run on the board. Grayson kept on the next scoring drive for an eight-yard touchdown, and between a Carson Marchand field goal and an Antoine Fisher touchdown rush, the Spartans ended the game with the 44-0 shutout.