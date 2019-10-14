Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (6-0): The Bears opened District 5-5A play with a huge 41-6 victory over East Ascension, again solidifying their hold on the top spot.
2, Zachary (3-2): It wasn’t easy, but Zachary forged an important 21-16 victory over Live Oak to begin District 5-5A play.
3, Walker (4-2): A big win over Scotlandville illustrated that the Wildcats will be among the key players in the 4-5A race.
4, Scotlandville (5-1): The Hornets have a prolific offense, so it will be interesting to see how they bounce back for a Week 6 loss to Walker.
5, East Ascension (4-2) and Live Oak (5-1): Each team suffered a tough loss to two of the area’s other power brokers. Both face key showdowns again this week.
7, Dutchtown (6-0): Speaking of showdowns, the Griffins face EAHS this Friday. A win over the rival Spartans would make a huge statement in 5-5A.
8, Central (6-0): Ditto No. 7. The Wildcats travel to Scotlandville in a crucial District 4-5A. Like Dutchtown, this team seems to get better every week.
9, St. Amant (4-2): After a rocky start the Gators have won three straight and look to make their mark in 5-5A.
10, St. Michael (3-3) and Livonia (5-1): Two 4A teams from different districts came up big last week. St. Michael beat preseason 7-4A favorite Plaquemine; Livonia opened 6-4A play with a win over Beau Chene
On the outside looking in: all the remaining teams in 4-5A, 5-5A and 7-4A.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (6-0): The Wildcats notched a big win over rival Lutcher in a District 9-3A opener that attracted statewide attention.
2, University (4-2): After early losses to 4A Neville and 5A Catholic the Cubs have settled in nicely and seem to get better every week.
3, Ascension Catholic (5-0): The Bulldogs flexed their muscles with a big win over rival White Castle to kick off District 7-1A play.
4, Madison Prep (5-1): Rolling along? That is the scenario for 3A Chargers, who have won five straight games.
5, Dunham (5-1): That rivalry game always is big and often decides a district title in Week 9 or Week 10. This year they play in Week 7 and again the stakes are high.
6, Parkview Baptist (4-2) and Baker (3-2): These two teams meet this week as they work their way through the District 7-3A hierarchy. The contrast of run/pass styles will be interesting.
8, Southern Lab (3-3): Two of the three losses for the Class 1A Kittens were to 5A teams. As they get healthy, more wins will come.
9, Episcopal (5-1): A big win over an athletic Capitol team in Week 6 may prove to be a good primer for facing Dunham this week.
10, Albany (4-2) and East Iberville (6-0): The Hornets have won two straight, including a District 8-3A win. Meanwhile, the 7-1A Tigers are enjoying historic success and also face some key challenges.
On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC, East Feliciana.