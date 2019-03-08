LAKE CHARLES — Outside perception of the Scotlandville and Madison Prep boys basketball programs is pretty stereotypical. The team with talent should win.
Former Istrouma coach and Scotlandville principal Howard Davis offers his own blunt assessment.
“Lots of people out there have talent,” Davis said. “But not everybody wins with it … not the way Carlos and Jeff do.”
The fact that Scotlandville’s Carlos Sample and Jeff Jones of Madison Prep have their respective teams in title games once again may seem like a cliché. Win or lose, what both coaches have done on the LHSAA’s highest stage, the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament, is not just noteworthy, it is legendary.
Top-seeded Scotlandville (33-2) meets St. Augustine (30-4) at noon Saturday at Burton Coliseum in the Division I title game. It marks an unprecedented 10th straight year Sample has coached the Hornets to a title game in the LHSAA’s top classification. Yes, I count Division I/5A together.
No coach has taken a team to a title game in Louisiana’s top class that many times in a row. The late Joel Hawkins, a Hall of Fame coach with 1,071 wins, led Southern Lab to nine straight title games in 1A. Scotlandville has won five titles in those nine years, including the first two Division I titles.
Jones has Madison Prep in a title game for the seventh straight year. The fourth-seeded Chargers (31-7) take on No. 2 Wossman (32-6) at 8 p.m. seeking their fifth straight title. MPA has won titles two titles in 2A and one each in 3A, 1A and B in the nine-year history of its program.
This is a point of pride for Davis, who coached Sample at Istrouma and later hired him to become Scotlandville’s head coach.
Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger feels the same way about Jones, a former GOHS player and assistant coach.
“They say you never know who a kid will grow up to be,” Adger said. “I remember Jeff when he was a freshman. After high school, he went into the military, came back, got his degree and got into coaching. I am so proud of the man and coach he has become.
“The thing about both those guys, Jeff and Carlos, is that they hold their players to high standards on and off the court. They want them to be men of character.”
Another coach who knows both Jones and Sample well, Jehovah-Jireh’s Dirk Ricks agrees. Ricks, a high school teammate of Sample’s at Istrouma, won his second straight title in Division V on Friday.
“It’s all about the attention to detail,” Ricks said. “Paying attention to the fundamentals and details the fans and parents don’t always see … that’s something I think we all do. That is what wins the close games that can go either way.
“There is more to it than wins. Basketball ends some day. They young men have to become responsible adults. Preparing young men for life means more than Xs and Os.”