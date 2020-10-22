DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Catholic’s Casey Mays returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs never looked back in a 64-22 victory over White Castle on Thursday night at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
To say it was a special night for Ascension Catholic would be an understatement. ACHS led 42-7 after one quarter despite running just one offensive play. Five TDs came on special teams plays.
Khai Prean added punt returns of 49 and 57 yards for touchdowns in the first quarter for the hosts (3-0, 1-0) in the District 7-1A opener for both teams. Mays later added an 85-yard kickoff return for a another score.
Ascension Catholic’s J’Mond Tapp was able to stop White Castle’s outstanding quarterback Tajh Favorite with consecutive tackles behind the line and forced White Castle to punt, a common theme for White Castle (2-2, 0-1).
White Castle scored a touchdown on a Barry Richard fumble recovery in the first quarter, the lone highlight for the visitors.
The special teams touchdowns staked Ascension Catholic to a 28-7 lead.
Ascension Catholic defensive back Troy Cole picked off Favorite and returned it 40 yards for anther touchdown and a 35-7 lead with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
White Castle added a 16-yard touchdown pass from Favorite to Jabez Allen to make it 42-14 at the end of the first quarter. ACHS ran one offensive play in the first quarter but led 42-14.
“Our special teams were outstanding tonight,” ACHS coach Benny Saia said. “The kids executed, and we have some weapons with Khai Presn and Casey Mays in the return game. The kids were locked in.”
ACHS’ Bryce Leonard added a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cole, along with another Prean touchdown and the Bulldogs led 57-14 at halftime.
Both teams substituted in the second half with ACHS’ Jacob Latino scoring from 12 yards out and White Castle quarterback Nigel Miles rushing for a 2-yard touchdown.
Ascension Catholic kicker Jacob Dun converted 7 of 7 on extra points. The Bulldogs defensive line harassed White Castle most of the night and linebacker Brayden Duhon led in tackles with eight.
“Our defense was really good tonight and they did it against a very explosive offense. Overall a good performance by our team, very proud of their effort,” Saia said.