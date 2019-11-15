The speed at which Parkview Baptist’s state semifinal opponent played Friday took some getting used to. But once the Eagles caught on, they nearly got the point that would have evened the match at one set apiece.
Instead, the quick-paced and top-seeded Lafayette Christian team made a late-set rally and went on to complete a three-set sweep 25-17, 27-25, 25-13 for a spot in the LHSAA Division IV championship Saturday.
The season ended for No. 4 Parkview Baptist unable to make another comeback like they had in some matches during the season.
“We’ve done very well coming back in the second half of the season,” coach Becky Madden said. “That was one of our strengths.”
The Eagles had 24 points in the second set with a chance to secure the clinching point before the Knights rallied.
Lafayette Christian led early in the third set and coasted from there.
“They had a lot of weapons,” Madden said. “The speed of the game I think took us for a little loop. We really haven’t faced that kind of speed and that many offensive weapons in a while. I thought they did a great job. Our girls played very hard and they kind of didn’t push as hard in that third set as much as I would have wanted them too.”
The team of four seniors, nine juniors and two sophomores advanced one round farther than at the state tournament last season, when the No. 7-seeded team lost in the quarterfinal round.
The team statistical leaders for Parkview Baptist all were juniors, giving the Eagles a strong chance at making another visit to the Pontchartrain Center next season.
Madison Cassidy (eight kills, six digs), Taylor Daugherty (16 assists) and Taylor Sharer (six digs, five kills and four aces) all are juniors.
“We developed and learned throughout the season,” Madden said. “That’s the most important thing, that you figure things out and you learn and peak at the end. That’s what we did.”