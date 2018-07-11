KENTWOOD — Trey Palmer plans to major in mechanical engineering when he gets to college. Palmer’s coaches contend his skills in three seasons at Kentwood High are engineering worthy. They have also made the 6-foot, 165-pound senior one of Louisiana’s most coveted recruits for 2019.
“I'm just a playmaker,” Palmer said. “That's what I like. That's what they call for me to do.”
The call for Palmer to make plays came early as a wide receiver. As a freshman, Palmer took in a pass from Shyheim Carter and went 29 yards for a score as the Kangaroos rolled to a 40-7 win over Haynesville in the Class 1A title. Carter moved on to Alabama where he plays defensive back. Palmer just keeps moving.
Where will Palmer go after 2018? He announced LSU, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Arizona State as his finalists on social media last week.Meanwhile, the coaches at Kentwood are eager to see what Palmer does next for their team. KHS offensive coordinator Cornelius Blount says Palmer’s moves are calculated, citing the 2015 title game vs. Haynesville.
“We had a third-and-10 and he took a slot out and turned it into a fade route because of the way he was being covered,” Blunt explained. “That was a growth moment there. There is nothing I can tell him that he doesn't know.”
The plays kept coming. He scored four times in win over Arcadia in the 2016 quarterfinals, including two interceptions of over 90 yards. In a semifinal win over Oak Grove last December, Palmer snatched the ball out of a defender's hands inside the 5-yard line and completed a 48-yard to ignite a 19-7 victory.
Kentwood head coach Jonathan Foster also insists there is more than athletic ability involved for 17-year-old who engineers great plays.
“We do give him the freedom to make the checks on defense and when he does make the calls, he puts the kids in the right position and they respond to him well. His knowledge of the game is unbelievable.”
Versatility is a key trait for a small Class 1A program like Kentwood. The high football IQ and other intangibles set Palmer apart.
“We're a 1A football team and we don't have the luxury of a kid saying he just wants to play offense or defense,” Foster said. “If you want to be a good 1A football team, your kids have to want to play both ways. Trey is going to be all over the field for us this year. That's no secret. He makes an impact where ever he plays.”
Most project Palmer as a wide receiver in college. As a junior, he caught 41 passes for 917 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rivals.com ranks Palmer No. 6 in Louisiana and 74th in the nation while 247Sports pegs him at eighth in the state and 129th overall.
The challenge for Blount is to make the defense guess where Palmer is this fall. It may be the slot, split wide or even in the backfield.
“He’s a mismatch. I can't see any linebacker or free safety on him,” Blount said. “Corners can't stay with him either, but they have a better chance than an outside linebacker or free safety.”
The soft-spoken Palmer downplays skills and talks about opportunities. He says academics and graduation rates will play a key role in his college choice. Playing in a pass-oriented offense is another factor.
“It's just a blessing just to be able to go explore things and compete with the best and get better each and every day,” Palmer said.
Foster and Blount say Palmer has benefited from the recruiting process and shares his knowledge.
“I think some kids let it get to them and have a big head,” Foster said. “It's actually maturing Trey. He's getting to meet a lot of influential people and its really helping him to mature. What I like about it is, he's bringing his brother along.”
Palmer said the main thing he learned from attending those elite camps is not even about football.
“It's about as a man, making the right choices and what to do outside of football,” Palmer said. “It's about life after football, because football will end one day.”
Getting his team back to the Class 1A state championship game is Palmer’s focus now. A 20-14 title-game loss to West St. John last December still stings.
“I'm trying to get that state championship,” Palmer said. “I have to get two. I've got to chase that ring.”