HOLDEN — When the score was tied at the end of the first quarter, few people were shocked. Holden edged Lacassine by four points on Jan. 4.
What happened next was measure of how far Holden has come since then.
The sixth-seeded Rockets turned up the intensity of defense. Holden outscored Lacassine by 19 points in the second and third quarters on the way to a 67-53 victory in a Class B regional-round girls basketball game played Monday night at Holden.
“Last game against them their guards gave us some problems,” Jaycee Hughes said. “We’ve been working on ball pressure and getting good help off the ball on defense and I think that really helped.”
Hughes finished with a team-high 20 points and 8 rebounds for the defending champion Rockets (23-10), who travel to play third-seeded Fairview (24-10) in Thursday's quarterfinal round. Cambree Courtney (13) and Emma Hutchinson (11) were the other leaders for Holden.
Haylie Hoffpauir scored a game-high 26 points, including 8 3-pointers, for No. 11 Lacassine (20-18). Vanessa Duhe added 21. Only three players scored for the Cardinals, compared to seven for Holden.
The teams traded the lead several times in the first quarter. Lacassine led 19-16 with 14.3 seconds left. Hughes scored on a drive through the lane and tacked on a free throw to tie it 19-19 with 2.6 seconds left.
It remained close in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Holden then scored 10 of the final 14 points. Emmyleigh Bertrand’s layup with one second left made it 39-29 at halftime.
“They play man-to-man, but they also play very far up the line,” Lacassine coach Micah Rasberry said. “That cuts down driving lanes and they do a good job of getting in passing lanes. In the second quarter when it started to slip away, they had us pressure so far up against the halfcourt line. We got outside of our spacing and our offense.”
Holden extended its lead to 20 points in the third quarter. Courtney’s layup in the final minute gave a Rockets a 58-39 lead going into the fourth quarter. Hoffpauir made 4 fourth-quarter 3-pointers, but Lacassine could get no closer than 14.
“Our defense is fast paced,” Holden’s Hutchinson said. “We like to speed the other team up and force them to make mistakes. When we’re on, we force turnovers and make easy baskets.”
Holden coach Pam Forbes added, “I thought the girls played extremely hard. They keep getting better.”