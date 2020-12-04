CENTRAL — Falling behind West Monroe in the second half is a recipe for disaster, one that Central got a taste of Friday night in the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The 10th-seeded Rebels broke a halftime tie with touchdowns on their first two possessions of the third quarter, and controlled the action the rest of the way in a 27-7 win over No. 10 Central.
Central (8-2) struggled to move the ball in the second half. West Monroe (6-1) ran the clock with its veer rushing attack and put the game away on Derome Williams’ 44-yard touchdown run with five minutes left to play.
Williams led all rushers with 126 yards on 14 carries.
Jonathan Swift’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Malik Hillard with less than 10 seconds to play in the first half lifted Central to a 7-7 halftime tie. The Wildcats were unable to find an offensive spark in the second half.
For the game Swift completed 8 of 26 passes for 124 yards with an interception.
How it was won
West Monroe held Central to 57 yards rushing, forcing the Wildcats to turn to their passing game. Swift found little success. Late in the third quarter, Central’s best drive of the second half reached the WM 21, but the Rebels held. Swift was sacked on second down, and then threw two incompletions under pressure.
Player of the game
Lane Little, West Monroe: The Rebels quarterback made all the right reads directing his offense. His decisions on when to hand off, pitch or keep the ball helped West Monroe control the game. His 68-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Young on the second play of the third quarter was a game-changer. He ran 15 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 2 of 3 passes for 73 yards.
They said it
Sid Edwards, Central coach: "The key with a team like West Monroe is you’ve got to get ahead of them.
"We never could get in a groove, but I’m really proud of my football team. They exceeded everyone’s expectations but their own. They fought, and they did a good job."
Jerry Arledge, West Monroe coach: "Our kids played exceptionally hard. We didn’t play that well last week, and looking at video of that was probably a blessing in disguise after the way we played defense. It was kind of a shocker for them and we had a great week of practice."
Notable
- West Monroe punter Peyton Todd, an LSU commitment, drew praise from West Monroe coach Jerry Arledge for his play at linebacker. He had four punts, two in each half. After an 18-yard effort in the second quarter, he added a 43-yard kick. In the second half, he had a 25-yard pooch kick and a 46-yard kick.
- At halftime, Central honored former Wildcat and LSU softball pitcher Ashley Lewis-Rush, who is a member of the 2020 Louisiana High School Hall of Fame class. In four years, Lewis-Rush went 76-9-2 with 40 no-hitters and 1,053 strikeouts. She helped Central to a state championship and a runner-up finish in the mid 1990s.