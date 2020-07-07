For a high school coach, home often winds up being where the job is. But for new Livonia football coach Josh Laborde and girls basketball coach Krystal Huggins Flowers of McKinley it has special meaning this time around.
“This is something I’ve been hoping for and praying a long time for,” Laborde said. “And when you look at, this is something that looks like it was meant to be.
“I live in Erwinville, just outside Pointe Coupee Parish, and my wife is a Livonia graduate. My grandfather also was an Livonia graduate, so I guess you could say there’s some of that green in my blood too.”
It is the first head coaching job for Laborde, 36, who spent the last five seasons as defensive coordinator at West Feliciana and before that was offensive coordinator at Port Allen High. He also will be the Wildcats' athletic director.
Laborde, who recently accepted the defensive coordinator job at East Ascension. He replaces Marc Brown, who resigned last month to take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Baker High.
In 2018, Laborde was the DC for West Feliciana during its run to the Class 3A title. He also served as acting coach last season when former WFHS coach Robb Odom missed multiple games because of health reasons.
Flowers returns to McKinley, a school she led to two straight Division I select title-game appearances, after a two-year absence. The former Southern Lab and Southern University standout spent one year out of teaching/coaching and then taught at Glasgow Middle School last year.
“I am so excited and happy to be back. We met with the girls this morning and I saw a lot of smiles,” Flowers said. “This will be a young team. One of the girls asked if we were going to stay and I told them yes. We are in it for the long haul.
“We told them there is no secret to this. We are going to roll up our sleeves and get in there and work hard just like we did before.”
Flowers’ return makes her the third coach in three years for the Panthers. Former WNBA and LSU player Temeka Johnson announced her move from McKinley to John Curtis two weeks ago. Two years ago, McKinley coaches in all sports were suspended by the LHSAA for one year after an investigation found sweeping administrative violations. Ella Reado, now head coach at Broadmoor, coached the MHS girls that season.
Each school also announced other hires, both of whom will be first-time head coaches. Former Belaire player and Denham Springs assistant coach Don Barrow has been hired as McKinley’s head baseball coach. And a former McKinley and Southern University standout, Hannah Kador, is Livonia’s girls basketball coach.
Barrow spent three years as assistant to his high school coach, Mark Carroll, at DSHS. Before that, he spent 12 years in private business. Barrow also played baseball at Delgado Community College.
“I am living the dream as a high school teacher and coach,” Barrow said. “Some people might think that is crazy, but it suits me. McKinley is giving me the chance to work as a baseball coach only, which means a lot.”
Kador played professionally overseas after completing her career at SU. She spent last season as an assistant coach at Parkview Baptist.
“I thought it was time for me to venture off and do my own thing. When I came back home, I thought it would be important to work under someone to learn the ins and outs of coaching,” Kador said. “I did that. I have a history with Pointe Coupee Parish — this is where my dad’s side of the family is from. I can’t wait to get started.”