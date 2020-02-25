Charlie McKenzie is fine with being the “other goalkeeper” going into Wednesday’s Division III boys soccer final. The University High senior exudes a quiet confidence.
“I’m as competitive as anyone and want to win,” McKenzie said. “Tell me I can’t do something and that motivates me even more. But this isn’t about me … it’s about us playing the best we can in the final game of the year.”
The defending champion Cubs (16-3-2) face top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (22-3-8) in the Division III final set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The final helps open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.
This week is a sentimental journey for McKenzie, whose scholastic soccer career ends this weekend. In addition to Wednesday’s final, McKenzie will play in Saturday’s LHSCA All-Star game also set for SLU.
After graduation, he plans to attend LSU and is considering a pre-med major. But first comes Wednesday when the U-High boys and girls play in back-to-back title games. The third-seeded UHS girls (17-5-4) meet top-seeded Loyola at 4:30 p.m.
McKenzie believes there is less pressure than a year ago when the Cubs broke through to win their first LHSAA title. Vandebilt’s role as the favorite making its 17th title-game appearance has some to do with that. The Terriers are led by their goalkeeper Nick Mahrle, who has 264 saves and has not given up a goal in the playoffs. By comparison, McKenzie has 93 saves as UHS has outscored opponents 75-17.
“I think the confidence Charlie has this year is as important as the skills he improved on since last year,” UHS coach Chris Mitchell said. “He has gotten better in multiple areas. But his leadership and confidence mean even more to this team.”
McKenzie’s leadership has been important because U-High has six first-year starters. The graduation of six seniors after last year’s title victory could have been devastating. Only it wasn’t.
“I’m so proud of this team. I wasn’t sure how good we would be, but the younger guys and the ones who didn’t start last year moved in and have played great,” McKenzie said. “Even though we have a lot of new people, I like our chemistry. It’s like we fit together.”
Mitchell acknowledges that McKenzie’s role Wednesday will go beyond making saves. Because he plays at the back of the Cubs’ defense, he also is the quarterback charged with adjusting the alignment in front of him as VCHS sets up its attacks.
“Last year we dug ourselves a hole and were fortunate to get out of it against Loyola,” McKenzie said. “We know how good they (Vandebilt) are and know we can’t afford to do that. We need to play our best, but also take in the experience. Both my brothers played at U-High and neither one played in a final game. I have the chance to play in two. It’s a blessing.”
Set pieces for the win?
U-High Mitchell said the team that executes the set pieces/plays in its arsenal will have an advantage.
“Last year, we were able to use our size to gain an advantage,” Mitchell said. “This year we’re smaller, but faster. So we must use our speed.”
Zach Whisenand has 18 goals and 11 assists for the Cubs. Liam Moran (14 goals, 10 assists) and Rider Holcomb (12 goals) are other leaders.