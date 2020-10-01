David Brewerton spent one season as offensive coordinator at Jesuit more than a decade ago. That season inspired the Zachary High head coach to make a unusual scheduling move.
He chose to schedule another New Orleans Catholic League school, St. Augustine, when the Broncos were forced to fill an unexpected open date.
“What they have in the Catholic League really is a special thing,” Brewerton said. “St. Aug has always been a team that intrigued me with their tradition and the type of teams they have.
“Some people do it differently, but I want to give my teams tough challenges right off the bat. I like to see how they respond and handle the pressure. Both teams were ranked in the overall preseason top 10 in Class 5A.”
The Broncos and Purple Knights will square off for the first time to open the LHSAA’s coronavirus pandemic delayed season. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium.
The story of the match-up is certainly one of opposites that were attracted to each other by a common goal – finding an opponent for Oct. 2. Both were originally scheduled to play out-of-state opponents for Week 3 of the original LHSAA football schedule.
But when the LHSAA opted to delay its season, both teams needed an opponent for what suddenly became a season opening game for both schools.
With the COVID-19 limit of 250 fans per game in Orleans Parish, the road game provides a bit of a reprieve for the Purple Knights, who were able to garner around 600 tickets of their own under Zachary’s 25 percent attendance limit.
Brewerton sees similarities between the two teams after watching St. Aug scrimmage Edna Karr, the defending Class 4A champion last week. It was the preseason debut for Purple Knights’ coach Nick Foster.
“I think we both have size, experience and athletes who can make plays,” Brewerton said. “Everybody knows what Karr has. This is a new coaching staff for St. Aug and they are doing a good job.
“I think it will be important for both teams to see what they can do against each other. There will be things to learn from it that will help us both down the line.”
The Broncos have a new quarterback for the first time since 2016. Sophomore Eli Holstein succeeds Keilon Brown, now of Memphis.
Watching Holstein and the ZHS line handle the St. Aug pressure led by defensive lineman Byron Turner, a Florida State commitment, is just one key point.
“Hard to imagine too many season openers that are better,” Brewerton said.