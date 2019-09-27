Friday night’s battle between upper classification powers Catholic High and Edna Karr was everything it was expected to be for almost an entire half before the wheels came off for the defending Class 4A champion Cougars.
Catholic scored two touchdowns in a 47 second span late in the first half, the beginning of 40 unanswered points, and the Bears rolled in the second half on their way to a 47-12 win at Memorial Stadium.
Catholic (4-0), the second-ranked 5A team, led 14-12 when Jackson Thomas connected with Braelen Morgan for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 left in the half. Karr (2-2), No. 2 in 4A, quickly moved to a first down at the CHS 26, but Michael Cerniauskas returned an interception of Cougars quarterback Leonard Kelly 98 yards for another score.
Catholic led 27-12 at halftime.
“Coach (Deuce) Harrison, our defensive coordinator, did a fantastic job getting our kids ready,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “We had some injuries in our secondary after (last week), and we had two kids starting for the first time.”
The entire defense showed its mettle as it held Karr’s high-powered offense to only two first downs in the second half, and 284 yards for the game. Cougars quarterback Leonard Kelly completed 15 of 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, but also had the costly interception at the end of the half.
Kelly didn’t play in the second half when he was lifted for Khamani Simmons, who was 2 of 3 for 13 yards and an interception.
“We haven’t got our butts kicked like that in a long time. You’ve got to go back quite a few years to find something like that,” Karr coach Brice Brown said. “But, guess what? We’re going to go back to the drawing board and clean it up. We’ll come back and find some answers.”
Catholic did most of its offensive work on the ground. Josh Parker had 164 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Quarterback Jackson Thomas also had key runs, and finished with 75 yards and a TD on 12 rushes.
Thomas completed 6 of 9 passes for 60 yards and a score.
“We’ve won some games against tough opponents, but we didn’t feel like we gave any of those opponents our best shot,” Fertitta said. “Tonight, I think we showed what it looks like when we put a full game together.”
The Karr offense was clicking early, and put together touchdown drives on its first two possessions to give the Cougars a 12-7 lead after one quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, the Bears finished off a five-play, 59-yard drive with Landon O’Connor taking a direct snap 11 yards for a touchdown.
The Catholic defense began flexing its muscles in the second quarter when it held Karr on downs and then forced a punt. That led to Thomas’ short TD pass to Morgan.
Following the kickoff, Kelly connected with Edwin Joseph for a 54-yard gain to the CHS 26. Cerniauskas picked off Kelly on the next play.