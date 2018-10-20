The Baton Rouge area’s longest continuing football rivalry enters its 71st year when Denham Springs hosts Central on Friday night.
It is a District 4-5A game for the host Yellow Jackets (4-4, 1-3) and Central (4-4 3-1). But the thing that is most impressive about the series is just how close it is, with the numbers courtesy of longtime statistician Robert Graves.
Through 40 games, it is 33-33-4, so Friday’s winner gains a slim advantage … until next year. Incredibly, the point differential is just 11 points, with Denham Springs at 1,159 and Central at 1,148.
Denham Springs won 34-6 last season, but Central has won seven of the past 10 times the two rivals have met in the “Battle Line” rivalry. Central won the first game 13-7 in 1948.
Catholic, SJA win pre-state meet
Catholic High and St. Joseph's Academy won the team titles to lead a list of impressive local finishes at the NSU Pre-State cross country meet in Natchitoches on Saturday.
The Bears won the boys title with a perfect score of 15 points. St. Michael (third), University (fourth) and Runnels (seventh) all placed in the top 10. St. Joseph's won the girls title with 20 points, finishing ahead of St. Michael (third), Runnels (fourth), University (fifth), West Feliciana (fifth) and Parkview Baptist (eighth).
Catholic had the top five finishers and all seven CHS runners entered placed in the top 10. Collin Hedges won the three-mile race in 16 minutes, 22.01 second, a fraction of a second ahead of James Lalonde (16:22.07) and Simon Owen (16:22.61).
SJA's Sophie Martin won the three-mile girls race in 18:33.58. Teammate Isabelle Brown (18:38.14) and West Feliciana's Kelly Goff (19:13.61) were the top three girls finishers.
Bulldogs win own tourney
Baton Rouge High won its Bulldog Invitational tournament Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs won all six of their matches in the two-day tournament that began Friday.
Division IV University High and Division I BRHS were unbeaten going into the final. The Bulldogs won it 25-21, 26-24 and finished the weekend 6-0. Live Oak and Madison Prep advanced to the semifinals.
Season-ending notes
This is the final week of the regular season for high school volleyball. District representatives must be reported by Saturday to the LHSAA.
Pairings for the LHSAA’s volleyball playoffs will be announced Monday, Oct. 29. The LHSAA volleyball tournament is Nov. 8-10 at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center.
The Metro Cross Country meet and the Capital City Swim League Championships are set for next weekend. Highland Road Park is the site of the Metro meet Saturday. Meanwhile, the CCSL meet is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
The LHSAA cross country meet is set for Nov. 12-13 at Northwestern State in Natchitoches. The LHSAA swim meet is Nov. 14-17 in Sulphur.
Digging it
Former St. Joseph’s Academy volleyball player Sydney Davis recently set a Louisiana-Lafayette school record for digs in the rally scoring era with 1,872.
Davis is a senior and a three-year starter as a libero for the Cajuns. She was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a junior.