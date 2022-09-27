BR.desteastscension.091722 HS 2139.JPG

Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr. (4) drops back for the pass against East Ascension, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Destrehan (4) 4-0 113 2

2. Catholic-Baton Rouge 3-1 99 3

3. Karr (6) 1-3 98 1

4. Zachary 2-1 89 4

5. Ruston 3-1 78 6

6. Acadiana 3-1 74 5

7. Byrd 4-0 62 9

8. Brother Martin 3-1 50 10

9. Archbishop Rummel 4-0 30 NR

10. John Curtis 3-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Augustine 20, Captain Shreve 17, Parkway 16, West Monroe 5, Southside 5, Carencro 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Westgate (10) 4-0 120 1

2. Neville 3-1 100 4

3. Lafayette Christian 3-1 95 2

4. St. Thomas More 3-1 89 3

5. Warren Easton 3-1 83 5

6. De La Salle 4-0 69 7

7. Lutcher 3-1 61 8

8. Leesville 4-0 43 9

9. North DeSoto 4-0 29 T10

10. Belle Chasse 4-0 26 T10

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 23, Northwood-Shreveport 20, West Feliciana 13, Huntington 4, Cecilia 2, Plaquemine 2.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Union Parish (6) 3-1 113 2

2. E.D. White (1) 3-1 103 1

3. University (2) 2-2 97 3

4. Church Point (1) 4-0 92 4

5. Amite 3-1 77 6

6. Madison Prep 2-2 61 7

7. Abbeville 3-1 52 8

8. St. James 3-1 50 9

9. Lake Charles Prep 2-2 28 10

10. Iowa 3-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Sterlington 25, John F. Kennedy 17, Parkview Baptist 12, Bogalusa 11, Carroll 7, St. Martinville 6, Westlake 3.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Many (12) 4-0 120 1

2. Newman 3-1 109 2

3. Oak Grove 3-1 82 6

4. Notre Dame 3-1 78 3

5. St. Charles Catholic 2-2 77 4

6. North Caddo 3-1 63 5

7. Dunham 3-1 54 7

8. Calvary Baptist 2-2 53 8

9. Mangham 3-1 51 9

10. Avoyelles 3-1 39 10

Others receiving votes: Episcopal-Baton Rouge 29, Rosepine 10, Grand Lake 9, Welsh 4, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Ouachita Christian (9) 4-0 119 1

2. Homer (1) 3-1 109 2

3. Southern Lab 2-1 98 3

4. Kentwood 4-0 91 4

5. Logansport 3-1 79 5

6. Vermilion Catholic 4-0 77 6

7. St. Frederick 3-1 47 9

8. Riverside Academy 3-1 41 10

9. Glenbrook Academy 4-0 39 NR

10. Ascension Catholic 3-1 36 8

Others receiving votes: Haynesville 24, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 18, Central Catholic-Morgan City 5, St. Martin’s 3, Arcadia 1, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 1.

