This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Destrehan (4) 4-0 113 2
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge 3-1 99 3
3. Karr (6) 1-3 98 1
4. Zachary 2-1 89 4
5. Ruston 3-1 78 6
6. Acadiana 3-1 74 5
7. Byrd 4-0 62 9
8. Brother Martin 3-1 50 10
9. Archbishop Rummel 4-0 30 NR
10. John Curtis 3-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Augustine 20, Captain Shreve 17, Parkway 16, West Monroe 5, Southside 5, Carencro 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Westgate (10) 4-0 120 1
2. Neville 3-1 100 4
3. Lafayette Christian 3-1 95 2
4. St. Thomas More 3-1 89 3
5. Warren Easton 3-1 83 5
6. De La Salle 4-0 69 7
7. Lutcher 3-1 61 8
8. Leesville 4-0 43 9
9. North DeSoto 4-0 29 T10
10. Belle Chasse 4-0 26 T10
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 23, Northwood-Shreveport 20, West Feliciana 13, Huntington 4, Cecilia 2, Plaquemine 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Union Parish (6) 3-1 113 2
2. E.D. White (1) 3-1 103 1
3. University (2) 2-2 97 3
4. Church Point (1) 4-0 92 4
5. Amite 3-1 77 6
6. Madison Prep 2-2 61 7
7. Abbeville 3-1 52 8
8. St. James 3-1 50 9
9. Lake Charles Prep 2-2 28 10
10. Iowa 3-1 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Sterlington 25, John F. Kennedy 17, Parkview Baptist 12, Bogalusa 11, Carroll 7, St. Martinville 6, Westlake 3.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Many (12) 4-0 120 1
2. Newman 3-1 109 2
3. Oak Grove 3-1 82 6
4. Notre Dame 3-1 78 3
5. St. Charles Catholic 2-2 77 4
6. North Caddo 3-1 63 5
7. Dunham 3-1 54 7
8. Calvary Baptist 2-2 53 8
9. Mangham 3-1 51 9
10. Avoyelles 3-1 39 10
Others receiving votes: Episcopal-Baton Rouge 29, Rosepine 10, Grand Lake 9, Welsh 4, General Trass 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Ouachita Christian (9) 4-0 119 1
2. Homer (1) 3-1 109 2
3. Southern Lab 2-1 98 3
4. Kentwood 4-0 91 4
5. Logansport 3-1 79 5
6. Vermilion Catholic 4-0 77 6
7. St. Frederick 3-1 47 9
8. Riverside Academy 3-1 41 10
9. Glenbrook Academy 4-0 39 NR
10. Ascension Catholic 3-1 36 8
Others receiving votes: Haynesville 24, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 18, Central Catholic-Morgan City 5, St. Martin’s 3, Arcadia 1, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 1.