PORT ALLEN — Despite sloppy field conditions, the Port Allen Pelicans ran wild for 268 yards en route to a 32-14 win over the East Feliciana Tigers in their District 8-2A opener Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium.
Port Allen used the ground game to set up big plays through the air, including the game-clinching 41-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Howard to Mekyle Franklin with 9:01 left.
“The biggest thing is we knew what we were as a football team,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson, whose team was coming off a 21-point home loss to Opelousas Catholic.
“When you know what you are, you have to fix those little things, and we harped on discipline all week long. We had a heck of a practice this week. Every day, the kids bought in. They understood that this thing was resetting for district play now, so no matter what we did then, these are the ones that count. They bought in to what we were doing, and it’s amazing what you see.”
Port Allen took an early lead when Howard found Marcus Joseph late in the first quarter for the game’s first points. The Pelicans were primed to go up two scores but fumbled the ball at the East Feliciana 2-yard line, and the Tigers recovered.
Port Allen (2-4, 1-0) forced East Feliciana to punt from its own 1-yard line, and that set up a one-play drive for the Pelicans — Franklin’s 32-yard touchdown run, which gave them a 14-0 advantage.
Caleb Anderson connected with Rodney White on a 10-yard touchdown pass for East Feliciana’s first points. A 2-point conversion run cut the deficit to 14-8.
It didn’t take long for the Pelicans to respond. Forty-nine seconds later, Howard was in the end zone after a 60-yard scamper up the middle to put Port Allen ahead 21-8 at halftime.
East Feliciana (3-2, 0-1) as on its own 10-yard line during the first drive of the second half. That's when Anderson threw a screen pass to Frankie Dunn, who went 90 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Tigers' deficit to seven, 21-14.
As it turned out, that was the final score of the night for East Feliciana.
Jared Tisdale drilled a 23-yard field goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter that gave Port Allen a 24-14 lead.
Howard connected on 7 of 10 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball 17 times for 131 yards and another score.
“It’s just momentum,” the Port Allen quarterback said. “Both weeks (before this game), we had good weeks of practice, and it was just something about this week that was different. We just came out and executed.”
Franklin carried six times for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also intercepted one of Anderson’s passes in the fourth quarter.
“We had to make sure we don’t mentally beat ourselves,” Franklin said. “That’s what we’ve been doing for the last two weeks. We beat ourselves. We've got to make sure we stay focused.”
Anderson threw for 137 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Port Allen defense held East Feliciana to under 100 yards rushing.
“It was a complete team effort, and that’s what it’s going to take,” Gibson said. “I knew what kind of team we had. We just went through a little struggle at the start of the season. It’s a start and we have to continue to build on it, continue to work and we’ll get there. It’s a process.”