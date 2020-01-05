DIVISION I, II OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Truli Joseph
East Ascension
SENIOR
The 5-foot-10 Joseph was a force at middle hitter for the Spartans. She registered 584 kills, 215 digs, 84 blocks and 56 aces. The two-time All-Metro selection was Division I, District 4 MVP and led her team to a share of the district title and into the Division I quarterfinals.
DIVISION I, II ALL-METRO TEAM
Zoe Wooten
Senior, Dutchtown
Finished with 363 kills, 212 digs and 72 blocks and is a two-time All-Metro pick as middle hitter.
Gracie Duplechein
Junior, St. Amant
Registered 319 kills, 421 assists and 352 digs as versatile setter/outside hitter and is a two-time All-Metro pick.
Simone Moreau
Junior, St. Joseph’s Academy
The MVP of Division I, District 3, this libero posted 719 digs, 71 assists and 31 aces and is a two-time All-Metro pick.
Diamond Holliday
Junior, Lee High
The Division II, District 4 MVP is a 6-0 middle hitter who had 314 kills and 95 blocks. She is a two-time All-Metro pick.
Bailey Guercio
Junior, Central
Thrived in libero role with 412 digs, 66 assists and 58 aces and helped Central advance to Division I regionals.
India Bennett
Junior, Dutchtown
Showed her power at the net with 307 kills, 127 blocks and 257 digs and is a two-time
All-Metro pick.
Morgan Perry
Sophomore, St. Joseph’s Academy
Led Redstickers in blocks (80) and hitting percentage (.263) and added 182 kills as middle hitter.
Londyn Brown
Senior, East Ascension
Directed the Spartans offense as a setter by dishing out 895 assists. She also had 49 aces and 263 digs.
Elaina Anderson
Senior, St. Amant
The active 6-0 middle had an impressive .409 hitting percentage, 238 kills, 58 blocks, 56 digs and 23 aces.
Perri Evans
Sophomore, Baton Rouge High
A 6-1 outside hitter, Evans recorded 214 kills, 56 aces, 32 blocks and 62 digs.
Daisha Mosley
Senior, East Ascension
The 5-9 middle was strong all around with 454 kills, 27 blocks, 233 digs and 60 aces.
DIVISION I, II Coach of the Year
Michelle Haynes
Lee Magnet
Haynes led the Patriots to an undefeated finish in
Division II, District 4, a 34-4 record and all the way to
the Division II quarterfinals.
DIVISION III, IV & V OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Hannah Pixley
Dunham
SENIOR
Pixley made the All-Metro first team for a third time and finished her career with 1,336 kills and 1,432 digs, both Dunham School records. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter had 330 kills, 401 digs, 15 blocks and 52 aces and helped lead the 34-7 Tigers into the Division IV quarterfinals.
DIVISION III, IV & V ALL-METRO TEAM
Madison Cassidy
Junior, Parkview Baptist
Division IV, District 3 MVP finished with 330 kills, 339 digs, 17 blocks and 58 aces on 379 attempts.
Elise Doomes
Junior, University
A 6-foot outside hitter, Doomes had 369 kills, 224 digs, 17 blocks and 43 aces and made her second All-Metro team.
Alexis Gonzalez
Junior, St. Michael
Division III, District 5 MVP connected on 96.8% of her 463 serves for 112 aces. The 5-7 outside hitter added 221 kills and 382 digs.
Maggie Segar
Senior, University
Directed the Cubs offense as setter and dished 837 assists to go with 134 digs and 61 aces.
Taylor Sharer
Junior, Parkview Baptist
The 6-0 outside hitter powered home 384 kills and added 38 blocks, 289 digs and 76 aces.
Tori Cameron
Junior, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Division V, District 5 MVP finished with 428 kills, 24 blocks, 268 digs and 92 aces as 5-10 outside hitter.
Taylor Hurst
Senior, Dunham
Posted 641 assists, 273 digs and 95 aces and is two-time All-Metro pick as setter. She has 641 career assists and 917 career digs.
Catherine Rome
Senior, Ascension Catholic
Division V, District 3 Offensive MVP smashed 344 kills to go with 166 digs, 23 blocks and 35 aces and repeated as All-Metro.
Taylor Bush
Senior, University
Posted 327 digs and 20 aces as versatile libero. Repeated as All-Metro pick and was named District 3 defensive MVP.
Colleen Temple
Junior, University
The 6-3 middle hitter had 269 kills, 64 blocks, 46 aces and 50 digs. She had a 37% hitting percentage.
Taylor Daugherty
Junior, Parkview Baptist
Directed the Eagles offense as setter with 624 assists, 85 aces, 265 digs, 28 kills and 17 blocks.
DIVISION III, IV & V Coach of the Year
Becky Madden
Parkview Baptist
Coached the Eagles to the Division IV, District 3 title. Parkview advanced to the Division IV semifinals and finished 33-11 on the season.
