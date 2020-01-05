DIVISION I, II OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Truli Joseph

East Ascension

SENIOR

The 5-foot-10 Joseph was a force at middle hitter for the Spartans. She registered 584 kills, 215 digs, 84 blocks and 56 aces. The two-time All-Metro selection was Division I, District 4 MVP and led her team to a share of the district title and into the Division I quarterfinals.

DIVISION I, II ALL-METRO TEAM

The 5-foot-10 Joseph was a force at middle hitter for the Spartans. She registered 584 kills, 215 digs, 84 blocks and 56 aces. The two-time All-Metro selection was Division I, District 4 MVP and led her team to a share of the district title and into the Division I quarterfinals.

Zoe Wooten

Senior, Dutchtown

Finished with 363 kills, 212 digs and 72 blocks and is a two-time All-Metro pick as middle hitter.

Gracie Duplechein

Junior, St. Amant

Registered 319 kills, 421 assists and 352 digs as versatile setter/outside hitter and is a two-time All-Metro pick.

Simone Moreau

Junior, St. Joseph’s Academy

The MVP of Division I, District 3, this libero posted 719 digs, 71 assists and 31 aces and is a two-time All-Metro pick.

Diamond Holliday

Junior, Lee High

The Division II, District 4 MVP is a 6-0 middle hitter who had 314 kills and 95 blocks. She is a two-time All-Metro pick.

Bailey Guercio

Junior, Central

Thrived in libero role with 412 digs, 66 assists and 58 aces and helped Central advance to Division I regionals.

India Bennett

Junior, Dutchtown

Showed her power at the net with 307 kills, 127 blocks and 257 digs and is a two-time

All-Metro pick.

Morgan Perry

Sophomore, St. Joseph’s Academy

Led Redstickers in blocks (80) and hitting percentage (.263) and added 182 kills as middle hitter.

Londyn Brown

Senior, East Ascension

Directed the Spartans offense as a setter by dishing out 895 assists. She also had 49 aces and 263 digs.

Elaina Anderson

Senior, St. Amant

The active 6-0 middle had an impressive .409 hitting percentage, 238 kills, 58 blocks, 56 digs and 23 aces.

Perri Evans

Sophomore, Baton Rouge High

A 6-1 outside hitter, Evans recorded 214 kills, 56 aces, 32 blocks and 62 digs.

Daisha Mosley

Senior, East Ascension

The 5-9 middle was strong all around with 454 kills, 27 blocks, 233 digs and 60 aces.

DIVISION I, II Coach of the Year

Michelle Haynes

Lee Magnet

Haynes led the Patriots to an undefeated finish in

Division II, District 4, a 34-4 record and all the way to

the Division II quarterfinals.

DIVISION III, IV & V OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Hannah Pixley

Dunham

SENIOR

Pixley made the All-Metro first team for a third time and finished her career with 1,336 kills and 1,432 digs, both Dunham School records. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter had 330 kills, 401 digs, 15 blocks and 52 aces and helped lead the 34-7 Tigers into the Division IV quarterfinals.

DIVISION III, IV & V ALL-METRO TEAM

Madison Cassidy

Junior, Parkview Baptist

Division IV, District 3 MVP finished with 330 kills, 339 digs, 17 blocks and 58 aces on 379 attempts.

Elise Doomes

Junior, University

A 6-foot outside hitter, Doomes had 369 kills, 224 digs, 17 blocks and 43 aces and made her second All-Metro team.

Alexis Gonzalez

Junior, St. Michael

Division III, District 5 MVP connected on 96.8% of her 463 serves for 112 aces. The 5-7 outside hitter added 221 kills and 382 digs.

Maggie Segar

Senior, University

Directed the Cubs offense as setter and dished 837 assists to go with 134 digs and 61 aces.

Taylor Sharer

Junior, Parkview Baptist

The 6-0 outside hitter powered home 384 kills and added 38 blocks, 289 digs and 76 aces.

Tori Cameron

Junior, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Division V, District 5 MVP finished with 428 kills, 24 blocks, 268 digs and 92 aces as 5-10 outside hitter.

Taylor Hurst

Senior, Dunham

Posted 641 assists, 273 digs and 95 aces and is two-time All-Metro pick as setter. She has 641 career assists and 917 career digs.

Catherine Rome

Senior, Ascension Catholic

Division V, District 3 Offensive MVP smashed 344 kills to go with 166 digs, 23 blocks and 35 aces and repeated as All-Metro.

Taylor Bush

Senior, University

Posted 327 digs and 20 aces as versatile libero. Repeated as All-Metro pick and was named District 3 defensive MVP.

Colleen Temple

Junior, University

The 6-3 middle hitter had 269 kills, 64 blocks, 46 aces and 50 digs. She had a 37% hitting percentage.

Taylor Daugherty

Junior, Parkview Baptist

Directed the Eagles offense as setter with 624 assists, 85 aces, 265 digs, 28 kills and 17 blocks.

DIVISION III, IV & V Coach of the Year

Becky Madden

Parkview Baptist

Coached the Eagles to the Division IV, District 3 title. Parkview advanced to the Division IV semifinals and finished 33-11 on the season.

The All-Metro teams were selected by area coaches.

Team edited by Chris Chapple

View comments