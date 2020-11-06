The contrasts were striking as second-seeded St. Michael swept Church Point 3-0 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals at the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament.
Church Point had already won the first playoff game in school history. This time, there were lessons to learn. CPHS coach Robbie Dailey praised her team and pointed to the second-seeded Warriors as example for her team to follow.
“I am very proud of my team … we’ve come a long way,” said Dailey, the Bears’ second-year head coach. “This is our first winning season.
“We needed a match like this. We're a young team. I was out-coached and we were out-played, but we saw some things we needed to see. Our goal is to be like them one day.”
The Warriors (20-3) won by scores of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-12 in the Division III regional-round match played Friday at St. Michael. With the win, the Warriors advance to play No. 7 Ursuline Academy, a 3-1 winner against Morgan City, in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“Yes … we have been working hard for this all season,” St. Michael’s Lexi Gonzalez said. “We are so excited to get this chance to go back there (to the state tournament). It means everything to go back.”
Gonzalez led a balanced attack with six kills, five aces and five digs. Cameyn Wax and Sarah Templet contributed five kills each for the Warriors, who have won 16 in a row.
Ball placement helped drive the St. Michael effort. The first set started with Gonzalez lofting precision serves at the defense for No. 15 Church Point (13-8). When the Bears returned serve, the St. Michael hitters found ways to hit open spots on the court.
SMHS displayed the full arsenal — some dazzling cross-court kills, solid strikes down the line and soft tips over the net.
“I just tried to place it cross court as much as possible,” Wax said. “I knew that their passers were not advanced enough to get the ball to their setters accurately.”
Dailey, the niece of the late Tony Robicheaux, the prominent UL baseball coach, lauded the Warriors ability to place the ball all over the court against her team.
St. Michael coach Rob Smith said he urged the Warriors to put their best foot forward with energy and proper habits.
“We were very balanced today and spread the ball around,” Smith said. “We got lots of hitters involved and did not rely on any one person. I think that is a big dealing for moving forward.”