Louisiana has had its share of quality pole vaulters. Heather Abadie is not the best known in a group that includes world record holder Mondo Duplantis, a former LSU and Lafayette High star.
But the St. Michael the Archangel standout’s status, just like her vault efforts, is on the rise. Abadie, a junior, was selected as the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year, according to a press release announcement Thursday.
With a best vault of 13 feet, 1.5 inches, Abadie soared to No. 10 in the national high school girls indoor rankings, and also won the LHSAA’s Division I indoor title in a season shortened by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Mondo Duplantis, Gatorade’s 2016-17 NAOY in boys track, redefined the pole vault from his hometown in southwestern Louisiana, but Abadie is starting to make a name for herself in Baton Rouge,” said Erik Boal, a DyeStat editor. “Each of her final four vaults of the indoor season was higher than the last. It will be exciting to see what she has to offer as a senior.”
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field and also distinguishes Abadie. She is now eligible to win Gatorade’s national award that will be announced later this month.
In addition to her success in LHSAA meets, Abadie also took second at the National Pole Vault Summit, soaring 12-8, the first of four straight clearances of that height or higher to close out 2020.
At the LHSAA's 2019 outdoor state meet, Abadie won the pole vault title with a clearance of 12-6, which ranked No. 78 performance nationally. She has vaulted 12 feet or higher 11 times in her prep career and took first in the event at the 2019 AAU National Club Championship.
Abadie has volunteered locally at both a nursing home and a soup kitchen, and has also participated in community service initiatives to help the homeless. She maintains a weighted 3.64 GPA in the classroom.
It marks the third time in four years that a Baton Rouge area competitor has won the Louisiana’s girls Gatorade honor. Baton Rouge High throws specialist Logan Lewis, now a competitor at Southern Mississippi, won the award last year. Dutchtown High jumps specialist Leah Scott, now of Louisiana Tech, won it two years ago.