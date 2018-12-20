East Ascension accomplished its defensive goal in its last two games by holding opponents under 48 points.
The Spartans used that pressing defense to produce offense Thursday night with a convincing 83-40 victory over Glen Oaks in one of seven games in the Walker Christmas Challenge.
EAHS (9-6) went on the road and defeated H.L. Bourgeois 56-36 Tuesday. Glen Oaks (8-9) played the Spartans much tougher earlier in the season (48-45 EAHS win).
“Our tough basketball schedule is starting to pay off,” EAHS coach Barry Whittington said. “We got a couple of steals and got our offense going. I’m proud of the way we played defense. We were able defensively to force them into bad decisions.”
Glen Oaks committed 15 turnovers and was outrebounded 36-25.
“We’ve got to do a better job with our press offense of getting the ball to the middle and not let them force us to the sideline,” Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger said. “My four seniors will have to step up and show leadership. We’ve got some things to clean up.”
Glen Oaks took a 7-0 lead. The Spartans finished the half on a 47-14 run to lead 47-21.
EAHS Junior forward Hobert Grayson scored 14 points in the second quarter and 12 points in the third for a game-high 29 points. Grayson had three dunks in the game. Nick Hills and Cam Carter added 9 points each and Tre’ Joseph 8.
James Weathers and Tyler Hayes scored 12 each, and Jaiden Honore’ had 11 for the Panthers.
Whittington said his team is improving.
“At times we’re hard to guard because we can put five guys out there who can handle the ball,” he said. “We need to continue to take care of the ball and have offensive consistency.”
Adger said he wants to see more fight from his team.
“We didn’t have the energy tonight,” he said. “When we got down by double digits, our heads dropped. We need to be more patient and run our offense.”
The Walker Classic continues Friday and Saturday. East Ascension battles Scotlandville at 7:05 p.m. and Walker plays Jehovah-Jireh at 8:30 in Friday’s marquee games.
Scotlandville 75, University 52: Reece Beekman scored 27 and Carvell Teasett hit five 3-pointers for 26 points for Scotlandville. The game was tied at 26 at halftime.
Jehovah-Jireh 73, Denham Springs 50: John-Paul Ricks scored 26 points and Jaren Davis 19 for JJCA.
Ponchatoula 85, Dutchtown 75: Ryan Elzy scored 22 and Connor Osborne 18 for PHS. Nic Caldwell led the Griffins with 25 points, and Troy Thomas had 22.
Madison Prep 66, Live Oak 58: Marcus Guss scored 18 for MPA. Brian Bayanne (20) and Dada Capling (18) led Live Oak.