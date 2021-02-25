Soccer
At Strawberry Stadium-Hammond
Wednesday’s games
Division IV
Girls final
No. 1 Newman 5, No. 10 Sacred Heart-New Orleans 4 (penalty kicks)
Boys final
No. 1 Pope John Paul II 2, No. 6 Episcopal-BR 1
Thursday’s games
Division III
Girls final
No. 2 University 4, No. 1 Loyola 3 (penalty kicks)
Boys final
Lusher Charter 2, E.D. White 1
Friday’s games
Division II
Girls final
No. 2 Lakeshore (19-4-1) vs. (1) St. Thomas More (20-5-4), 4:30 p.m.
Boys final
No. 3 Benton (15-4-3) vs. No. 1 Holy Cross (25-4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Division I
Girls final
No. 2 Mt. Carmel (19-1-2) vs. No. 1 Dominican (21-0-1), 4:30 p.m.
Boys final
Final
No. 6 St. Paul’s (20-3-0) vs. No. 1 Catholic (16-2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s area playoff scores
Nonselect
Class 5A
No. 6 Captain Shreve 55, No. 3 Walker 46
Class 4A
No. 2 Huntington 74, No. 7 Plaquemine 34
Class 3A
No. 1 Madison Prep 46, No. 9 Loranger 25
No. 4 Brusly 54, No. 12 Donaldsonville 52
Class 2A
No. 1 Doyle 85, No. 9 Rayville 71
No. 3 Lake Arthur 81, No. 11 Springfield 36
Class 1A
No. 1 East Iberville 60, No. 8 Logansport 53
No. 2 Merryville 60, No. 7 White Castle 39
Select
Division I
No. 3 Dominican 50, No. 6 McKinley 33
Division II
No. 3 Liberty 66, No. 6 University 30
Division III
No. 2 Episcopal 53, No. 7 Ascension Episcopal 9
Division IV
No. 3 Cedar Creek-Ruston 43, No. 6 St. John 36
Scotlandville 62, St. Joseph’s 43
St. Joseph’s 10 12 11 10-43
Scotlandville 15 10 17 19-62
SCORING: ST. JOSEPH’S: E. Soignet 18, A. Bourg 10, P. Soignet 7, C. Wallace 4, E. Neyland 2, A. Riche 2. SCOTLANDVILLE: L. Lewis 35, K. McDonald 11, M. Kent 7, K. Williams 7, M. Shepherd 2.
3-POINT GOALS: St. Joseph’s 6 (P. Soignet 2, A. Bourg 2, C. Wallace 1, E. Soignet 1); Scotlandville 8 (L. Lewis 5, K. McDonald 2, M. Kent 1).
Boys basketball
Area playoff schedule
Nonselect games
Class 5A
Friday’s bidistrict schedule
No. 17 Southside (14-11) at No. 16 St. Amant (19-5), 7 p.m.
No. 21 Barbe (11-4) at No. 12 Central (19-6), 7 p.m.
No. 20 Woodlawn-BR (17-6) at No. 13 East Ascension (11-12), 7 p.m.
No. 30 Comeaux (13-6) at No. 3 Zachary (21-6), 6:30 p.m.
No. 18 Ponchatoula (15-14) at No. 15 Walker (17-9), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s bidistrict schedule
No. 25 Livonia (11-11) at No. 8 Lakeshore (22-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 29 Broadmoor (11-13) at No. 4 Neville (13-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 23 Tara (7-15) at No. 10 Plaquemine (16-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s bidistrict schedule
No. 32 Bogalusa (9-11) at No. 1 Madison Prep (19-3), 7 p.m. F
No. 28 Glen Oaks (15-8) at No. 5 Bossier (16-9), 6 p.m.
No. 19 Baker (14-8) at No. 14 Richwood (9-11), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Donaldsonville (8-7) at No. 11 St. Martinville (19-9), 6 p.m.
No. 27 Brusly (12-11) at No. 6 Ville Platte (18-5), 6 p.m.
No. 18 Lutcher (12-4) at No. 15 Union Parish (14-6), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s bidistrict schedule
No. 20 Mangham (6-7) at No. 13 French Settlement (21-7), 7 p.m.
No. 29 DeQuincy (6-9) at No. 4 Doyle (22-8), 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
No. 19 Delcambre (18-8) at No. 14 East Feliciana (14-5), 7 p.m.
No. 27 Northeast (5-13) at No. 6 Lakeview (18-6), 6 p.m.
No. 23 St. Helena College and Career Academy (15-13) at No. 10 Winnfield (11-6), 6 p.m.
No. 31 South Plaquemines (3-16) at No. 2 Port Allen (13-7), 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Friday’s bidistrict schedule
No. 19 Lincoln Prep (5-12) at No. 14 East Iberville (5-10), 6 p.m.
Class B
Friday’s bidistrict schedule
No. 21 Midland (13-23) at No. 12 Holden (15-12), 6 p.m.
Select games
Division I
Regional schedule
No. 10 Curtis (7-12) at No. 7 McKinley (14-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Division II
Regional schedule
No. 16 Patrick Taylor (7-14) at No. 1 University (25-4), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Lusher Charter (10-8) at No. 5 St. Michael (14-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 14 Ben Franklin (10-7) at No. 3 Liberty (18-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 10 Evangel Christian (17-6) at No. 7 Parkview Baptist (17-12), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Division III
Regional schedule
No. 12 Pope John Paul II (9-22) at No. 5 Episcopal (16-7), 6 p.m.
Division IV
Regional schedule
No. 10 Ascension Catholic (9-9) at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic (15-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Division V
Quarterfinals
No. 7 Christ Episcopal School (9-11) at No. 2 Family Christian (25-13), 6:30 p.m. Friday
University Acad. of Central La./Northside Christian winner at No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (17-14), Tuesday
Boys golf
at Greystone
Par 36
Team scores — 1. Catholic High, 153; 2. University, 156; 3. Live Oak, 219
Medalists — 1. Luke Haskew, University, 34. 2. Carter Schmitt, Catholic High, 35. 3. Walter Anderson, Catholic High, 36
Boys tennis
Dunham 4, St. Amant 1
Singles
Evan Gleason, Dunham def. Daniel Compton, St. Amant 6-0, 6-0
Jon Melara, Dunham def. Presley Sheets, St. Amant 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Jordi Melara/Daniel Petty, Dunham def. Ganon Hebert/Grant Dicarlo, St. Amant 6-0, 6-1
Ashton Dupont/Cade Cloud, Dunham def. Beau Babin/Keaton Guillory, St. Amant 6-0, 6-3
Cody Credeur/Dayton Spruill, St. Amant def. Brayden LeBlanc/Corbin Green, Dunham 6-4, 7-5
Central 3, Zachary 2
Singles
Case Welch, Central def. Tyler Fletcher, 6-2, 1-6, 1-0
Adam O’Banion, Central def. Charley White, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Ian Kinchen-Dylan O’Banion, Central def. Garrett Cronin-Nick Funk 7-5, 7-6
Nick Nalepa-Cline Baudouin, Zachary def. Matthew Davis-Alex Davis 8-2
Gabriel Ellis-Harrison Broussard, Zachary def. Clark Parker-Taylor Parker 8-4
East Ascension 2, Lutcher 2
Singles
T. Jeansonne, Lutcher def. N. Naquin, East Ascension 6-0, 6-0
E. ROussel, Lutcher def. R. Naquin, East Ascension 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
A. Lambert/A. Poche, East Ascension def. M. Milioto/A. Soriano, Lutcher 6-0, 6-2
N. Tedeton/S. Hoffman, East Ascension def. D. Louviere/C. Louque, Lutcher 6-0, 6-4
Girls tennis
St. Amant 3, Dunham 2
Singles
Grace Reynolds, St. Amant def. Elizabeth McFeaters, Dunham 6-4, 6-1
Lillie Sage, St. Amant def. Helen Watts, Dunham 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Yaire Angel/Allie Phillips, St. Amant def. Tiana Bonakchi/Stella Boone, Dunham 7-5, 7-5
Anna Katheryn Slaton/Kallie Lodrigue, Dunham def. Rebecca Angel/Miranda Crooks, St. Amant 6-1, 6-3
Maylyn Rolling/Sarah Kathryn Breland, Dunham def. Libby Lambert/Rebecca Harace, St. Amant 7-6, 6-2
Zachary 4, Central 1
Singles
Keely Ana Strickland, Central def. Whitney LeBlanc 6-2, 5-7, 1-0
Kate Hughes, Zachary def. Tori Ingrassia 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Julia Schlorke-Hudson Trotti, Zachary def. Janece Beuche-Annalyse Greeli 6-1, 6-2
Elizabeth Norred-Gracie Chatelain, Zachary def. Savannah Richard- Alaina Carlson 8-1
Allison Fowler-Abby Haddox, Zachary def. Sara Bonano-Margie Chauvin 8-0
Lutcher 4, East Ascension 0
Singles
K. Daigle, Lutcher def. M. Garcia, East Ascension 2-6, 6-3, 13-11
A. Allen, Lutcher def. G. Vicknair, East Ascension 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
M. Hymel/S. Louque, Lutcher def. A. Trinka/L. Greenfield, East Ascension 6-1, 6-1
K. St. Pierre/H. Cambre, Lutcher def. A. Balkin/T. Powers, East Ascension 6-4, 6-3