Class 5A/4A
1, Zachary (4-0) and Catholic (3-2): Nothing new to see here. Both teams were impressive while picking up district wins in Week 5. ZHS’ Saturday game with Scotlandville is the area’s biggest in 5A/4A this week.
3, Scotlandville (5-0): The Hornets battled themselves with penalties and Central last week. This week Scotlandville faces its tough test of the year … one that plenty of people will be watching.
4, Woodlawn (2-1): Yes, the Panthers have a short resume because they have played two less games due to early COVID-19 issues. Impressive 5-5A wins over Dutchtown and St. Amant net WHS this spot. Can they sweep Ascension Parish? East Ascension is up next.
5, Central (4-1) and East Ascension (2-3): The storylines are a bit different here, but both the Wildcats of 4-5A and Spartans of 5-5A will be looking to rebound from different types of adversity. Central looks to bounce back from its loss to Scotlandville. EAHS has lost three straight, but all three were to top 10 teams, including one they played on a week's notice in Week 5.
7, Dutchtown (3-1) and St. Amant (4-1): The other two Ascension teams look to regroup for different reasons. The Griffins lost their game with East Ascension to COVID-19 issues last week, while St. Amant faces Catholic looking to flip the script after a loss to Woodlawn.
9, Plaquemine (3-2), Istrouma (3-2) and Live Oak (3-2): Live Oak’s eye-opening win over Walker in Week 5 nets a spot in the Top 10. Plaquemine and Istrouma meet this week for a game that could decide the District 7-4A title.
On the outside looking in: Livonia, Walker.
Class 3A and below
1, Madison Prep (4-0): The Chargers did not play last week and face their biggest test to date when they host University Thursday at Olympia in the battle for District 7-3A supremacy.
2, University (4-1): With four straight wins, the Cubs will be primed to face Madison Prep, looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Chargers.
3, Episcopal (5-0): Few teams in Louisiana have been as impressive as the Knights. Some people might question the strength of schedule, but no one can knock the dominance displayed, including last week's 8-2A win over Dunham.
4, St. James (3-2), Lutcher (3-2), Donaldsonville (3-2): Three District 9-3A schools looking to forge the best finish possible. St. James is at a crossroads after a big loss to Donaldsonville, while Lutcher and DHS look to build on their wins last week.
7, Brusly (3-2) and Parkview Baptist (4-1): Where do these two 7-3A teams fall in the hierarchy behind Madison Prep and U-High? They play each other this week, which should provide an answer.
9, Ascension Catholic (4-0), East Iberville (5-0) and Port Allen (4-1): ACHS and EIHS meet Friday in what figures to be the District 7-1A game of the year. All ACHS does is win year and year out. East Iberville seeks what could be the biggest win in school history. PAHS has emerged as top challenger for Episcopal in 8-2A.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Catholic-PC, Dunham, Northeast Southern Lab.