Southern Lab senior quarterback Angelo Izzard tossed three touchdown passes to senior Darren Morris to help lead the Kittens to a dominating 33-0 victory over St. Frederick on Friday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium in a Division IV semifinal football playoff game.
The Kittens (10-2) were in control from the start and limited No. 14 St. Frederick to just seven first downs and 137 yards total offense.
No. 2 Southern Lab advances to the Division IV state title game against Ouachita Christian, a 40-37 overtime winner over Calvary Baptist. The Kittens were in the semifinals for the fourth straight year but reached the title game for the first time in that span.
“We punched our ticket, so now let’s finish the job of winning state,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “I’m so proud of the kids and my coaching staff. Our defensive staff put in a great game plan. On offense we play so fast and are physical. Taking this next step means a lot.”
How it was won
Southern Lab scored in every quarter and took advantage of big plays. Izzard tossed scoring passes of 45, 47 and 52 yards to Morris in each of the first three quarters. Izzard added a 1-yard scoring run with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Izzard added a two-point conversion pass to Morris for a 27-0 lead.
Shawn Bates completed the scoring with a 60-yard run with 3:42 remaining. Bates led the Kittens with 117 yards rushing on six carries. Douglas Thornton added 50 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Players of the game
Angelo Izzard and Darren Morris, Southern Lab: Izzard completed 11 of 17 passes for 270 yards and rushed six times for 10 yards.
Morris got behind the defense on the three scores and was sure-handed. Morris had five catches for 160 yards. Morris also had an interception on defense and two sacks for 20 yards. The second-quarter interception by Morris set up a two-play, 49-yard drive that put the Kittens up 13-0 with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter.
Notable
Southern Lab's Herman Brister had two catches for 44 yards, and Marquette Duncan added three catches for 35 yards.
St. Frederick (9-3) was led by running back Michael Thompson Jr., who rushed 26 times for 112 yards. Thompson had a 46-yard run on his second carry.
St. Frederick’s best shot at scoring came on their first drive. Place-kicker Ty Newman missed a 26-yard field goal.