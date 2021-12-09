A mention of the names Ouachita Christian and Southern Lab automatically invokes visions of Class 1A/Division IV football excellence.
Both teams enter the Division IV title game that opens the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic with plenty in common, including explosive offenses and a combined 11 LHSAA titles.
But perhaps the most telling statement SLHS coach Darrell Asberry during a team dinner held Wednesday night was about something else both teams are eager to do.
“In a game like this, I always say it’s about pride and protecting the brand,” Asberry said. “Expect both teams to do that.”
Game time is set for noon Friday at the Caesars Superdome. The Class 2A and 4A title games follow on the first day of the annual two-day event.
The statement makes Asberry sound more like a college coach, which he was. Asberry was the head coach at both Shaw University and Texas Southern. Now in fifth year as head coach at his alma mater, he knows how to frame the significance of winning a championship.
“This is something our team has worked toward since I have came in here. They have been sharp and focused, especially the last two weeks,” Asberry said. “They have done everything possible to prepare for this game, just like they (OCS) have.
“I think this is a great matchup and I am anxious to see how it plays out. There are things they (OCS) do well and there are things we do well. When I look at them on film, I see a team that is very big up front on the offensive line and is also very skilled.”
It is the third straight Division IV finals appearance for OCS. The Eagles won in 2019 and were the runners-up to Calvary a year ago. The Monroe area team exacted a little revenged with a 40-37 win over Calvary in the semifinals two weeks ago.
This is Southern Lab’s first title-game berth since 2016. The Kittens had to relinquish titles from 2015 and 2016 due to LHSAA sanctions and had a playoff ban in 2017.
The road back to a title game has been a building process marked by season-altering injuries and/or youthful mistakes at inopportune times. Southern Lab has put it all together this season with senior quarterback Angelo Izzard Jr. passing for 2,505 yards and 41 touchdowns.
In the playoffs, the running game led by Douglas Thornton (1,127 yards, 20 TDs) has followed the lead of a large, experienced line to excel.
Ouachita Christian also loves to throw the ball. Landon Graves has 2,487 passing yards and 33 TDs. Chad Strickland (1,108 rushing yards, 20 TDs) is another player to watch. A matched set? Could be.
“They have outstanding athletes,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said of SLHS. “They have great size, but their defensive front is the most solid team we’ve seen this year defensively. So that will be a great matchup between our offensive line and their defensive line. It’ll make for a great ballgame.”