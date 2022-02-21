Some teams and star players do not live up to the hype. Mikaylah Williams and second-seeded Parkway had no issues there Monday night.
The Panthers (30-1) used their defense to force nine first-quarter turnovers and raced out to an 18-5 lead. It was enough to pave the way for a 72-35 road win over Zachary in the regional round of the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs.
Williams, the nation’s top recruit for 2023, played multiple positions on the court and finished with game-highs of 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. She led a quartet of double-figure scorers for the winners.
“I think the main thing is having fun and working hard,” Williams said. “On defense we were locked in and we all put a lot of effort into it.
"Defense transitioned to our offense tonight and when that happens everything flows.”
Tiarra McPipe led No. 12 Zachary with 12 points. McPipe was the lone double-figure scorer for the Broncos (20-13).
Williams scored eight first-quarter points for a Parkway team that finished the game with 20 fast-break points. The Panthers doubled their point total by halftime and then scored 20 third-quarter points.
“I am very proud of what my girls did this year," Zachary coach Tami McClure said. "We had some ups and downs and finished the last part of the season strong.
“Parkway is a very good team. I thought we would be able to generate more offense once we settled down and get into the flow of things. But we missed free throws and boxouts under the basket that gave them a chance to rebound and get out in transition.”
Ty’lissa Henderson added 16 points for Parkway, including nine in the first half. Wilson scored 12 third-quarter points to help the Panthers extend their lead to 29 points at 56-27.
“We’ve learned to expect the unexpected,” Parkway coach Gloria Williams said. “We started out strong and lagged a little as the game went on. But I think our defense set the tone.
“Our scouting report was accurate, which made a difference for us defensively. I think Zachary is a well-coached team with a solid group of players. In the playoffs you have to be ready for anything.”
Parkway’s lone loss to a Louisiana team was a COVID-19 forfeit to top-seeded Walker, Zachary’s 4-5A rival, in December. The Panthers are not looking past a quarterfinal against either District 1-5A rival Captain Shreve or Northshore on Thursday night.
“We have got to focus on each game,” Mikaylah Williams said. “This next round is where we lost out last year. We have to focus on that one and see what happens.”