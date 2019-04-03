Central High School's No. 1 seeded boys team has been in the spotlight all season and has advanced to championship Thursday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Bowling Championship at All-Star Lanes.
But it’s the No. 6 seeded girls team from Central that has also found its way into the semifinals as the Wildcats will have two teams bowling Thursday for the second time in five years. Action begins with semifinals at 11 a.m.
For the 15th time, LHSAA champions will be crowned, concluding a new bracketed one division/no split setup. Semifinal rounds in both boys and girls play begins at 11 with the championship matches to follow at 1 p.m.
Central coach Phil Godley may be the busiest person in the center with eight lanes and 12 bowlers to keep an eye on since both his school's boys and girls teams qualified.
“I’ve spoken to the teams about the stress level being through the roof with coaching eight lanes in a semifinal, but all season I’ve stressed to them coaching themselves,” Godley said. “They each know their teammates’ games. Bottom line, coaching two teams in the final four is a huge privilege and not a negative in any way.”
The undefeated Central boys will bowl the semi-surprise of the event in No. 21 seed Archbishop Rummel. The Raiders knocked out the No. 12, 5 and 4 seeds in the opening rounds of the event and their only losses this year were to NOLA powers Brother Martin, Jesuit and Shaw.
Central is led by Colin Duke with a 197 average with Michael Williston also over 190 at 192. Rummel has three bowlers that average over 180 on its roster.
The Central girls face undefeated second seed South Terrebonne in their semifinal.
“The girls know we’re the underdogs of the remaining teams,” Godley said. “We’re confident from the standpoint that we’ve put up big scores before and know we can do it again.”
The Wildcats are led by senior Alanna Coward, a Southern’s signee with a 186 average, which is tied for seventh best in the state.
The other girls semifinal is a rematch of last year's final. It matches defending champion Academy of Our Lady against East Ascension. AOL was seeded eighth but knocked off No. 1 Chapelle in the quarterfinals while David Clark’s Spartans were the five seed with just one loss.
“The girls have been very resilient this year,” said Clark. “We won our third consecutive district championship this year and are really excited for the opportunity to compete in the final four again. It is a rematch of the same schools, but we are both different teams. Last year both teams came into the final undefeated. This year, both team have lost to the same team (Chapelle). It is definitely going to be a tough match against a great team.”
The other boys semifinal pits undefeated teams — No. 2 Brother Martin and No. 3 Central Lafourche. The Crusaders are trying to win their fourth title in five years which would make them just the second school (Denham Springs girls in 2008) in state history with four state team titles.
Admission to the bowling center is $5 and the event will be lived stream at Crescentcitysports.com with a link also on the home page of LHSAA.org.