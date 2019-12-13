Landry-Walker looked like it might have stepped into a time machine Friday night when it visited Scotlandville for a nondistrict basketball game.
At least for the first half.
The Charging Buccaneers gave the three-time Division I defending champion Hornets all they wanted for half, but eventually wore down as Scotlandville’s second-half surge carried it to a 57-43 win.
Landry-Walker (4-7) made deep playoff runs each of the past three seasons, but the Buccaneers are a youthful squad this year. It didn’t keep them from fighting back from an 11-4 first-quarter deficit to take a 23-18 lead midway through the second.
Scotlandville (8-1) rallied with a pair of three-point plays to take a 24-23 lead at halftime, and scored 23 points in the third quarter to take control.
“I thought we did a good job defensively in the first half,” Walker-Landry coach Wilfred Antoine said. “We probably should have had the lead at halftime, but we had a couple of guys go down and they got a couple of late baskets.”
The two players, Benny Amos and Milton Kelly, went down after Larry Howard’s put-back gave Landry-Walker a 23-18 lead with 4:13 left in the first half. The collision had both players holding their heads, and they sat out the rest of the half.
For the game, Amos made four 3-pointers and led the Buccaneers with 14 points. Howard added 12 points.
Tai’Reon Joseph topped Scotlandville with 17 points, and Reece Beekman scored 12. Still, it was Carvell Teasett and David Thomas that converted three-point plays at the end of the first half to give Scotlandville the lead.
Teasett, who scored 10 points, converted the first with 2:16 on the clock. Landry-Walker’s Jamond Vincent missed a pair of free throws with less than a minute to go, and Thomas added his three-point play for a 24-23 Scotlandville lead.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “I think we got outplayed in the first half. They beat us to the punch in the first half and were in a rhythm. We let them get too comfortable.”
The Hornets picked up their intensity in the second half, and it showed up on both ends of the court. Post player Jonathan Horton had five second-half blocks and a goal-tending called on him.
“Once your defensive intensity picks up, your offensive intensity will, too,” Sample said.
After making 33 percent from the field in the first half, Scotlandville connected on 52 percent in the second half. The Hornets outrebounded the Buccaneers 34-20.
Gage Dorsey’s 3-pointer had Landry-Walker as close as 35-31 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Joseph’s six points highlighted a 12-3 Scotlandville run to close out the quarter.