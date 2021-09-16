After St. James beat Archbishop Shaw last Saturday, Shaw graciously volunteered to wash the Wildcats uniforms.
SJHS coach Robert Valdez was touched by the kind gesture for his school and community during the struggle to recover from Hurricane Ida.
But after Thursday’s turnover-laden 41-26 win over L.B. Landry, Valdez made it clear that the Wildcats are now responsible for different kind of cleanup.
“They did make plays when we needed them to,” Valdez said. “But that does not overshadow the fact that we came out here and played so undisciplined.
“We turned the ball over, we missed assignments and then we got involved in the chippy stuff. That is not what we are about. That doesn’t win football games. Blocking tackling and taking care of the ball does.”
The third-ranked Wildcats (2-0) of Class 3A remain unbeaten after the game played at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Daniel Jupiter returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to set up the game’s first score. Jupiter then scored on a 12-yard run with 10:45 left in the first quarter to give St. James a quick lead.
Three straight turnovers were costly as Class 4A Landry (0-1) capitalized and scored three first-quarter TDs to. But Kaden Williams caught back-to-back TD passes from Marqell Bergeron late in the first-half as St. James reclaimed the lead.
Bergeron passed for 169 yards and three TDs for St. James. Jupiter added 74 rushing yards and two TDs. Alec Mahler also booted to two field goals for the winners.
Landry scored on an unconventional fumble return just over three minutes after Jupiter’s game-opening score, which shifted momentum.
Buccaneer receiver Gerald Martin picked up a teammates fumble and raced 55 yards to the end zone at the 7:04 mark. Next, an interception by LBL’s Vernon Watkins set up a 24-yard TD pass from Jerome Stewart to Ronja Delaney. It was one of two TD catches by Delaney.
Next, a St. James fumble set up a 59-yard run by Belvin Baker which staked Landry to a 20-6 game with 1:04 to go in the first period.
Quickly, the Wildcats found ways to get back on track, despite the fact that star receiver Shazz Preston drew double coverage all night. A 46-yard field goal by Mahler made it 20-9 with 10:48 left in the first half.
St. James took advantage of a muffed to get an 11-yard Bergeron to Williams TD pass.
The Wildcats were within three, 20-17. Bergeron’s 23-yard TD pass to Williams gave St. James the lead for good, at 24-20,A with 1:39 remaining in the first half.
A 26-yard TD run by Jupiter early in the second half provided a cushion. Preston got in on the action with a 14-yard scoring reception with 2:14 left in the game.
“A win is a win,” Valdez added. “But we have a lot to work on.”